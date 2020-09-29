Sheriff's Office warns of scams

The Gage County Sheriff’s Office is warning businesses and residents to beware of scams after multiple fraudulent loans were recently taken out.

Two residents contacted the Gage County Sheriff’s Office regarding fraudulent loans that had been filed with the U.S. Small Business Administration in the names of their businesses.

The victims were notified by mail that the Small Business Administration had issued loans of $9,000 to their businesses and although the loan payments were deferred, they could make payments to reduce the principal and avoid added interest when the loans come due.

A press release from the department stated that neither person had applied for the loans, either personally or through their business, and were unaware of the loans until they received the loans. The Small Business Administration was contacted and the loans had been made. The money had been delivered to banks, but not the accounts of the Gage County victims.

Reports for identity theft were completed for the Gage County victims. The Small Business Administration will report the loss of funds to the appropriate federal law enforcement agency and the investigation for fraud will be conducted by that agency.

