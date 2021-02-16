Sheriff's office warns of warrant scams

Gage County law enforcement officials are warning area residents to beware of ongoing phone scams in the area.

On Friday, a Beatrice resident called the Gage County Sheriff’s Office to report he received a phone call from a 515 number with an automated message threatening to have him arrested on a warrant if he did not call the suspect back.

A press release stated there was no information on why a warrant would be issued, but the intent was an attempt to shame the victim into calling about the non-existent warrant, with claims that local media and law enforcement would be involved.

The victim and his wife did not call the suspects, but did call the sheriff’s office. The Beatrice Police Department was notified of the attempted scam for their records.

A sheriff’s office investigator confirmed they did not lose any money and did not reveal any personal, financial or confidential information. The victim played the message for the investigator and it was noted the suspects did not even have the victim’s name.

This would indicate it was a “phishing” call, wherein the suspect has the victim provide information that could lead to identity theft and/or the victim would be extorted into providing some kind of payment as a fine for a non-existent offense.

The press release advised that if residents receive this type of call, do not interact with the suspects and do not provide any personal, confidential or financial information. Notify your local police department or call the Gage County Sheriff’s Office and ask to speak with an investigator for assistance.

