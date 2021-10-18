Shop local and support BCH Foundation

It’s time for Bomgaars Ladies Night, a night of festive fun and fall shopping, at the Beatrice Bomgaars store.

For the past five years, Bomgaars has held a Ladies Night in the fall or winter and donated five percent of the total sales from the evening event to cancer centers or hospitals located in the communities that Bomgaars serves. This year, the Beatrice Bomgaars store has selected the Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation to receive the store’s local community donation.

Bomgaars Ladies Night is set for 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24. The evening will include discounts, giveaways and refreshments provided by Bomgaars. BCH hospital representatives will also have a booth at the event.

“We want to thank Bomgaars for choosing us as the recipient of their Ladies Night donation,” said Lindsey McKeever, BCH Foundation Administrative and Annual Giving Coordinator. “Who doesn’t love to shop and combining that with raising funds for our hospital is sure to make this a special evening of fun for the community.”

The first year Bomgaars held a Ladies Night event, the company was able to donate more than $18,000 to the 21 locations participating, Last year, Bomgaars was able to donate just over $65,000 to 94 locations. This year’s donation will be presented to the BCH Foundation in December.

Bomgaars is a family owned business with more than 100 stores in Iowa, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wyoming. The store sells lawn, garden and nursery items, clothing and footwear, farm supplies, pet and automotive supplies, paint, hardware, tools, housewares, and toys.

