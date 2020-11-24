Showing sympathy during pandemic

Funeral services have required many changes following this year’s pandemic.

“I dreaded that first funeral after the COVID restrictions were put in place,” said Chris Klinger with Fox Funeral Home. “He had been on hospice and the family was consumed with being in those last days that they didn’t know. The hurt in their eyes when I told them they had to limit the service to ten people was terrible.

“It’s just hard to be so fluid. We had to make adjustments constantly based on the health measures. We care much about the families. It’s just hard. Most everyone has been very understanding and want to keep everyone that attends the services safe.”

Fox Funeral Home has offered online services, which Klinger said has been a popular option.

“There haven’t been lunches or fellowship following the services. It’s just too much of a risk,” said Klinger.

Rich Hovendick of Griffeths-Hovendick Chapel said that because of the CDC limitations, the public visitations and funeral services have had restricted numbers throughout the pandemic.