Showing sympathy during pandemic

Funeral services have required many changes following this year’s pandemic.
“I dreaded that first funeral after the COVID restrictions were put in place,” said Chris Klinger with Fox Funeral Home. “He had been on hospice and the family was consumed with being in those last days that they didn’t know. The hurt in their eyes when I told them they had to limit the service to ten people was terrible.
“It’s just hard to be so fluid. We had to make adjustments constantly based on the health measures. We care much about the families. It’s just hard. Most everyone has been very understanding and want to keep everyone that attends the services safe.”
Fox Funeral Home has offered online services, which Klinger said has been a popular option.
“There haven’t been lunches or fellowship following the services. It’s just too much of a risk,” said Klinger.
Rich Hovendick of Griffeths-Hovendick Chapel said that because of the CDC limitations, the public visitations and funeral services have had restricted numbers throughout the pandemic.
“There are so many options families have with regards to funerals,” Hovendick said. “Most of the options are based on the comfort level the family has with regards to social distancing and use of masks, live-streaming the services, and are also determined by each church where the service will be held. I think it is also a positive outcome that we will continue to be very flexible with the service options following the pandemic.
“We, like everyone else, are very weary during this continued time of this pandemic. We all need to continue to do what we can to remain safe and help keep others safe. As a funeral home, we pledge to do what we can to serve our families within these restrictions and provide their loved one the personalized services that still want.”
Vaughn Wright, of Harman-Wright Mortuary, said nearly all of the funeral home’s procedures have changed.
“We wear masks and do social distancing, as well as cleaning,” he said. “We can handle all of that, but I miss the interpersonal connection with the families. We don’t get to hug or provide physical comfort during their grief. That has been very hard.”
Wright added that more people are coming for visitations rather than funerals.
“Every family has a different level of comfort for their personal safety,” he said. “We try to be respectful of those preferences. We will work with the church and provide live-streaming which has been an addition that I have enjoyed. I see that as being something we will continue after restrictions on numbers are lifted.
“Everyone is doing our best during this time and we just have to keep going.”
