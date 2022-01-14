Shrek is 7 months old and as loveable, social as can be. He loves to say hi to everyone as... View on PetFinder
All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
Beatrice Public Schools welcomed its newest school resource officer at the start of the spring semester.
The start of the new year brought the delivery of a rainbow baby for one couple at the Beatrice Community Hospital’s labor and delivery unit.
The 4-month-old baby was admitted to CHI St. Elizabeth for "immediate life-saving care" after investigators found the child to be severely malnourished, according to the affidavit.
Elected officials in Gage County will receive a bump in pay with the next term starting in 2023.
Freeman was able to get hot from three point range in their MUDECAS opener Tuesday night against Southern.
COVID-19 hospitalizations at Beatrice Community Hospital have followed statewide trends with a decline in the past week.
The chairman of the Gage County Board of Supervisors is seeking an additional term in the coming election.
A new anhydrous ammonia site is being planned for Gage County that could reduce traffic and chemical risks in Beatrice.
