Skimmer found at west Casey's General Store

Beatrice police are warning people who purchased gas from the west Casey’s General Store to check their bank accounts after a skimmer was found on a pump.

The skimmer was found Wednesday on the southeast pump, which is pump number two, at the station at 806 W. Court St. The skimmer may have been there for at least three to four days, according to the department.

Police are advising anyone who purchased gas from this pump to check their bank card and make sure there has not been any illegal activity. If there has, victims are advised to notify their bank right away and then report the transaction to the department.

Merchants are also advised to check pumps and ATMs carefully. The device was sophisticated and the department said it was placed inside the pump, not on the outside.

