Smithsonian exhibit traveling to Tecumseh

A traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian will be on display in Tecumseh beginning this weekend.

"Crossroads: Change in Rural America” examines the evolving landscape of rural America. The display from the Smithsonian's Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with Humanities Nebraska, opens at the Johnson County Museum at Third and Clay Street in Tecumseh on Oct. 8. "Crossroads" will be on display through Nov. 12.

"Crossroads allows viewers to reflect on Johnson County and southeast Nebraska's history, present and future and we are excited to explore what the future may hold for our community," said Sarah Williamson, president of the Johnson County Historical Society. "In conjunction with the exhibit, we have scheduled presentations from various individuals who will share their story of how they or their organization responded when standing at the Crossroads."

The Johnson County Museum was chosen to be part of the Museum on Main Street program, a partnership to bring exhibitions and programs to rural cultural organizations. The exhibition will tour seven communities in Nebraska from Sept. 11, 2021 through June 26, 2022, a press release stated.