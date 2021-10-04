Smithsonian exhibit traveling to Tecumseh

A traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian will be on display in Tecumseh beginning this weekend.
"Crossroads: Change in Rural America” examines the evolving landscape of rural America. The display from the Smithsonian's Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with Humanities Nebraska, opens at the Johnson County Museum at Third and Clay Street in Tecumseh on Oct. 8. "Crossroads" will be on display through Nov. 12.
"Crossroads allows viewers to reflect on Johnson County and southeast Nebraska's history, present and future and we are excited to explore what the future may hold for our community," said Sarah Williamson, president of the Johnson County Historical Society. "In conjunction with the exhibit, we have scheduled presentations from various individuals who will share their story of how they or their organization responded when standing at the Crossroads."
The Johnson County Museum was chosen to be part of the Museum on Main Street program, a partnership to bring exhibitions and programs to rural cultural organizations. The exhibition will tour seven communities in Nebraska from Sept. 11, 2021 through June 26, 2022, a press release stated.
"Crossroads" explores how rural America communities changed in the 20th century. From sea to shining sea, the vast majority of the United States landscape remains rural with only 3.5% of the landmass considered urban. Since 1900, the percentage of Americans living in rural areas dropped from 60% to 17%. The exhibition looks at that remarkable societal change and how rural Americans responded.
Americans have relied on rural crossroads for generations. These places where people gather to exchange goods, services and culture and to engage in political and community discussions are an important part of our cultural fabric.
Despite the massive economic and demographic impacts brought on by these changes, America's small towns continue to creatively focus on new opportunities for growth and development.