Soaring high

Three generations in the Lindstrom family are currently flying at the Beatrice airport as a hobby.

Tim Lindstrom of Beatrice said he became interested in flying when he was younger and his dad had a license.

“As with a lot of things, I think he got busy with family and let it go, but it’s always been something I had wanted to do,” said Tim. “Originally, I got my license and bought the plane because we have family in northern Nebraska and it’s a three-and-a-half hour drive, but it’s only an hour flight.

“I’ve enjoyed spending time with my dad, Terry, with this hobby. Now my son, Wyatt, is flying which is great, but also kind of scary.”

Terry Lindstrom, of Lincoln, said that he was interested in flying when he was young because his dad was a pilot in the Navy during World War II. His uncle also flew.

“I flew for 22 years, but in 1980 I quit for a while. We owned the lumber business and I just didn’t have the time. Terry said. "I got interested in horses and that was my hobby for quite a while. We showed a few and had some really nice Quarter horses. It all took time.