Soaring high

Three generations in the Lindstrom family are currently flying at the Beatrice airport as a hobby.
Tim Lindstrom of Beatrice said he became interested in flying when he was younger and his dad had a license.
“As with a lot of things, I think he got busy with family and let it go, but it’s always been something I had wanted to do,” said Tim. “Originally, I got my license and bought the plane because we have family in northern Nebraska and it’s a three-and-a-half hour drive, but it’s only an hour flight.
“I’ve enjoyed spending time with my dad, Terry, with this hobby. Now my son, Wyatt, is flying which is great, but also kind of scary.”
Terry Lindstrom, of Lincoln, said that he was interested in flying when he was young because his dad was a pilot in the Navy during World War II. His uncle also flew.
“I flew for 22 years, but in 1980 I quit for a while. We owned the lumber business and I just didn’t have the time. Terry said. "I got interested in horses and that was my hobby for quite a while. We showed a few and had some really nice Quarter horses. It all took time.
“Tim bought the airplane and I thought it would be fun to get back into it. I had to file with the FAA to get the license renewed and renew my medical certification, but it didn’t take that long. There are some big differences from when I flew years ago. We used maps to get from point A to B, but now we use radios to navigate,” said Terry. “It’s fun, but I was a little nervous getting back into it.”
Wyatt Lindstrom, of Hickman, said he has always been interested in flying. He also works at the Beatrice Airport with avionics.
“I recently completed my first solo flight, which was kind of interesting and a little scary. There was a moment during the landing that didn’t go as planned, but it was fun,” said Wyatt.
“I like spending time with my dad and grandpa, but they have their own way when it comes to flying.”
Tim said that the Beatrice Airport was a nice service to have in the community.