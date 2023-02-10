Landowners in the Lower Big Blue NRD planning to install terraces, tile outlets, grassed waterways, or other conservation practices will have the opportunity to apply for cost-share assistance from now until March 10th, 2023, at their local NRCS office.

Landowners applying for cost-share assistance will make application at the NRCS offices in Beatrice, Fairbury, Wilber, and Pawnee City. It is estimated that State and NRD cost-share funds together will total approximately $150,000 for FY 2022. The maximum cost-share payment this year is $8,000.00 for all applications.