Southern Gage County death being investigated

Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead of an apparent gunshot last week in southern Gage County.
On Friday, the Gage County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence south of Beatrice on Highway 77 for a report of an accidental shooting.
Deputies and investigators responded to the scene and found a deceased male inside with a wound from a firearm that was discharged.
A press release stated that Gage County Sheriff’s Office investigators have been assigned to the incident and the Gage County Attorney’s Office was notified of the incident for their role as the county coroner.
The Gage County Victim Advocate was contacted and requested to work with family of the deceased as the case progresses. No further details were available from the department.