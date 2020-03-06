Spartans looking for 3rd straight title

What to watch in the Big Ten this week:

GAME OF THE WEEKEND

Ohio State at No. 16 Michigan State, Sunday.

Michigan State (21-9, 13-6) has won four straight and with a win over the Buckeyes (21-9, 11-8) would claim a third straight Big Ten regular-season championship. The Spartans, in the middle of the pack a month ago, won 78-66 at No. 9 Maryland last Saturday and turned in one of their most impressive performances of the season in erasing a 19-point deficit and beating No. 20 Penn State 79-71 on the road Tuesday. Tom Izzo's team always is dangerous this time of year. With Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman Sr. providing leadership, the Spartans look to be on the verge of another March run.

LOOKING AHEAD

Michigan State, Maryland and No. 24 Wisconsin have locked up double byes for the Big Ten Tournament, and Illinois would secure the fourth and final one with a win over Iowa on Sunday. Maryland and Wisconsin are tied with Michigan State at 13-6 in the conference and still alive for the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament. On the other end of the bracket, Northwestern, Nebraska and Minnesota are locked in among the bottom four seeds that will have to play Wednesday, with the fourth still to be determined.

PLAYER TO WATCH