Gage County Fair a part of our history

Sometimes, the best place to start is a cookbook.

“If you want to research a community organization, look for history in any of their old cookbooks,” said Laureen Riedesel, Gage County Historical Society Board Member.

That is true of the Gage County Agriculture Society, going back no farther than its cookbook printed in 2007, which features a lengthy history about the organization.

Charter members of the Ag Society held the first Gage County Fair on October 10-12, 1871 on a tract of land northeast of Beatrice. A diary entry from that time reads “This is the first day of the first county fair of Gage County. A mere beginning in about all that will be done.”

Sherm Whitcomb noted that the first grounds were southeast of the present corner of Scott and Summer Streets and covered about 20 acres.

The second fairgrounds was southwest of the intersection of 19th and the first mile road north of Beatrice.

The Gage County Fair is thought to have been held at seven different sites over the years. In 1903 the fair was held at Arbor Park in Wymore and was the only location outside of Beatrice.

No fair was held in 1895-1898 probably due to poor crops and financial panic. Again in 1904 the fair was not held. In 1942 there was no county fair held due to World War II.

Records indicated some of the early fairs included a contest for the heaviest baby in 1882, bicycle racing, balloon ascensions, trick riding and a race between an ostrich and an automobile.

In 1916, records indicate that 4-H club work began in Gage County.

In 1957 the first fair was held at the present location on West Scott Street. The 4-H Inc. building was built on the fairground in 1959.

Jane Esau, retired Gage County 4-H Coordinator, said there has been a long history of 4-H clubs in Gage County. Four on-going clubs were organized in in the 1950’s including Best Foot Forward, Odell Cookies, Peppy Pals and Riverview Jr. Stockman.

Don Esau, current Gage County Agriculture Society President, said he’s been a co-leader of Best Foot Forward since 1975. His grandfather and two uncles had also been leaders of 4-H clubs.

“I enjoy it,” Esau said.

Roger Henrichs, also a long-time Gage County Agriculture Society member, said his involvement with 4-H and the Gage County Fair dates back to his dad being a 4-H leader.

Over the years, upgrades to the grandstand and buildings have been done to improve the fairgrounds. Barn quilts were painted and placed throughout the fairgrounds by 4-H clubs and community members with the guidance of Larry and Kay McKenzie and Don and Bev Ewer.

Concerts, car racing, 4-H and open class entries in livestock, small animals and home economics exhibits are a part of recent fairs.

“Thousands of volunteer hours are spent to make the Gage County Fair a success,” said Lisa Wiegand, long-time Gage County Agriculture Society Treasurer.

Current Gage County Historical Society volunteer members include: Don Esau, Roger Henrichs, Loren Trauernicht, John McKeever, Sue Bishop, Lisa Wiegand, Brian Hamel, Bryan Cook, Scott Parde, John McKeever, Colleen Herfel, Derek Koenig, Brent Kostal, Matt Barnard, Curtis Rickers, and Dustin Fritch.

The mission statement continues to be “to educate and promote agriculture, industry, and youth through community involvement; to motivate, develop, and recognize the leaders of today and tomorrow through competitive entries and wholesome activities.”