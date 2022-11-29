Gage County Historical Society and Museum dates back to early Beatrice

The building that houses the Gage County Historical Society Museum has a long history.

The land where the old depot is located originally belonged to Albert “Pap” Towie. He was known as the “Father of Beatrice.” His cabin was located on the north side of the land. The cabin was used as a way station, post office, and the district court to Beatrice.

The district court was the location of the famous trial of James “Wild Bill” Hickok for the killing at Rock Creek Station.

In 1871 the Omaha Southwestern Railroad bought the land for track, but in 1872 the track was purchased by Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad.

The first depot that was built on the land was said to have been so “ugly” that the residents of Beatrice complained. There are no photos of the original depot and the newspaper reported that the depot was torn down after numerous complaints from the public.

In 1906 the current depot building was completed. A complete description was printed in the Beatrice Daily Express. It was noted to be “the first of its kind.” It was especially designed for the city of Beatrice. The final cost of the building was $35,000.

The depot served 6 passenger trains daily except on Sundays. In addition, several different types of freight was shipped from Beatrice businesses such as Swift, Beatrice Creamery, and the Black Brother’s Mill.

Theodore Roosevelt stopped in Beatrice in 1908. William Howard Taft and William Jennings Bryan both stopped in 1909 during their presidential campaign.

“We have photos from when Taft and Bryan stopped and there were thousands of people that came to hear their speeches," said Cassandra Dean, Gage County Historical Society and Museum Executive Director. "There were even people on the roof. It was amazing."

After World War I, General Pershing stopped at the Burlington Depot and gave a speech at the courthouse according to records.

With the expansion of highways and automobiles, passenger trains were not used as often. The final passenger train came through the depot on Feb. 25, 1962.

Dean said that in March 1971, a meeting was held at the Beatrice Municipal Airport for anyone interested in creating a county historical society. The Historical Society was not incorporated until 1971, but prior to that Zoa Ann Worden opened a personal museum.

The depot building served as storage for the Burlington Northern Railroad and was vacant until March 1973 when Don Fitzwater signed documents leasing the building. Fitzwater was the first president of the historical society.

The floods in 1973 delayed the museum opening until April 1975. There is currently a flood mitigation plan in place.

Dean said she came to the museum in August 2021.

“I really am enjoying my position," she said. "There’s a wealth of history in Gage County."

Laureen Riedesel, GCHS Board Member, said she was always asked as the Beatrice Library Director why the library was involved in collecting historical documents and information.

“I always told them there’s enough history in Beatrice for everyone,” she said.

The building has undergone several renovations. The museum currently houses exhibits for many different interests.