Good Samaritan Nursing Home residents Wanda Ivan and Bonnie Green have been busily preparing an open class fair project.

Activities staff Dorinda Trauernicht said the ladies love to work on painting and crafts.

“They’ve been working on the butterflies made from clothespins,” she said. “They painted the pins a couple of weeks ago and are gluing them together.”

Wanda Ivan said she’s done fair projects before.

“It’s been a while, but I was involved in 4-H as a girl and helped others as I got older,” she said. “I’ve always been interested in art and craft projects.”

Ivan’s fair project was a monarch butterfly.

She also enjoys macramé and has done other types of painting and crafting. Ivan showed off paintings that she’s done free-handed that hung in her room or on her door.

Bonnie Green said she doesn’t remember entering projects in the fair.

“I just like to do a lot of different kinds of crafts,” she said.

Green’s butterfly was purple with a double clothespin for the body.

She also crochets and donates the hats or scarves. Green has also made jewelry and painted free-handed on canvas.

“We try to do decorations that are seasonal, but they’ve also done canvas painting, dehydrated potatoes and painted them for necklaces,” Trauernicht said. "We get creative."

Last year some of the residents painted stained glass windows as a fundraiser for the Big Give project. Most of the crafts come from materials that are donated to Good Samaritan.

Both of the butterflies will be entered into the Gage County Fair Open Class area.