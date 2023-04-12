The goal of the Tri County Farm2Fork program was to provide educational opportunities and nutritional meals in the school, however, the impact goes beyond the school and into the community.

At the beginning of the school year, the program received a $10,000 grant from Farm Credit Services.

Farm2Fork Vice President Laura Baade said the grant provided an opportunity to do different things.

“Receiving the grant has allowed Farm2Fork to purchase two grow towers for the elementary school, books for the elementary library which focus on ag literacy,” she said. “Finally, the grant has aided the program in covering the rising costs in processing the meat which is served at Tri County Public Schools during the monthly grill day.”

Elementary Principal Jesse Gronemeyer said Farm2Fork program provides a meal each month and education.

“They provide not only a hearty and nutritious lunch to our students, but also engagement and education to students of the process of how the food we produce ends up on our plate,” he said. “The program builds on the passion for agriculture in our community. It's now a staple of our community and school.”

Ag teacher and FFA advisor Sarah Hebda said she sees students building relationships with key contributors within our community.

“These relationships may lead to mentorship, internships or employment opportunities,” she said. “In addition, our high school students are building relationships with the youth within our school which are our future leaders in agriculture.”

Hebda noted the two grow towers supply the salad bar with another Farm2Fork option including fresh leafy greens.

“The FFA officers are working right alongside the elementary classes participating to learn about the entire hydroponics system. The F2F program is holistic and incorporates all partners within a school district. Plus, the burgers are delicious.”

High School Principal Ryan Clark said the program provides great fun.

“For example, Farm2Fork organized adults to come into the building and read to students. They also organized a successful "bring a friend" to lunch day when nearly 200 adults participated and were at school eating lunch.

Superintendent Tiffanie Welte said the generosity of our community is overwhelming.

“Donations through Farm2Fork have allowed us to keep lunch prices low while still providing fresh, nutritious meals to students,” she said. “The partnership between Farm2Fork, our food service team, and our FFA student leaders is proving to be very exciting.”

“It was so fun to see the entire community engaged and I'm excited to see how the relationship continues to evolve to impact students.”