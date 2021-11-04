Spencer is a 5 year old male mini American Eskimo that was released from a breeder into rescue. He’s doing... View on PetFinder
Two people were arrested Sunday after Beatrice police spotted a woman with active warrants in a car.
A DeWitt woman will serve jail time followed by four years on probation after having an inappropriate relationship with a minor while working …
Well, it just happed again…the topic of rifles comes up, and sure enough the question was asked to me this past weekend, “What is the best rif…
A Beatrice couple has filed a claim against the city seeking more than $2.5 million following an August Fire.
All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
FAIRFIELD -- Two time defending state champion Diller-Odell was dealt a devastating blow midway through the practice week, but it didn't deter…
Willie and Norma Harms of Beatrice will be celebrating their 70th Anniversary on Nov. 11 at the Good Samaritan Society.
Beatrice police arrested a man accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of alcohol and cigarettes from an area fuel station.
A Wymore man was cited for public indecency after allegedly exposing himself at a bank in Blue Springs.
An arrest was made Saturday night after police responded to a stabbing in Beatrice.
