After holiday break, races to resume Friday

As Beatrice Speedway fans, drivers and crews enjoyed time away from the track for the Independence Day celebration thoughts will soon turn to preparing for the stretch run of the season.

Point races and preparing for the upcoming Gage County Fair will become the major focus going forward. Point races at the Holiday break are starting to take focus.

In the IMCA modifieds, Johnny Saathoff of Beatrice is the current point leader with 149 points. Saathoff is followed by Mike Densberger of Lincoln with 147 points. Also in the chase is Marysville Kan. driver Jordy Nelson with 145 points and Bob Zoubek of Dorchester in fourth with 141. Beatrice driver Jordan Grabouski leads the class with two A feature wins. Densberger Kyle Oberding of Seneca, Kan. each have one feature win.

Fairbury driver Lee Horky leads the Sport Modified class with 142 points. Trevor Baker of Roca follows with 139 points. Beatrice driver Rick Rohr sits in the third spot with 137 points. No driver has scored two feature wins. Baker, Benji Legg of Beatrice and Steve Swarthout of Beatrice each has one win as does Taylor Metz of Washington, Kan.