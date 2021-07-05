After holiday break, races to resume Friday

As Beatrice Speedway fans, drivers and crews enjoyed time away from the track for the Independence Day celebration thoughts will soon turn to preparing for the stretch run of the season.
Point races and preparing for the upcoming Gage County Fair will become the major focus going forward. Point races at the Holiday break are starting to take focus.
In the IMCA modifieds, Johnny Saathoff of Beatrice is the current point leader with 149 points. Saathoff is followed by Mike Densberger of Lincoln with 147 points. Also in the chase is Marysville Kan. driver Jordy Nelson with 145 points and Bob Zoubek of Dorchester in fourth with 141. Beatrice driver Jordan Grabouski leads the class with two A feature wins. Densberger Kyle Oberding of Seneca, Kan. each have one feature win.
Fairbury driver Lee Horky leads the Sport Modified class with 142 points. Trevor Baker of Roca follows with 139 points. Beatrice driver Rick Rohr sits in the third spot with 137 points. No driver has scored two feature wins. Baker, Benji Legg of Beatrice and Steve Swarthout of Beatrice each has one win as does Taylor Metz of Washington, Kan.
The stock car class leader is Legg with 150 points. Lincoln driver Cade Richards is in second with 145 points followed by Beatrice driver Matt Fralin with 127. Richards leads the field with two wins while Beatrice drivers Grabouski and Kyle Vanover also having a feature win.
Roy Armstrong of Beatrice leads the hobby stock class with 149 points leads. Fairbury drivers Brendon Stigge and Taylor Huss are in the chase with 144 points and 140 points respectively. Huss leads the class with two wins and Beatrice drivers Dillon Richards and Chad Borgman have a win each.
The sport compact class is currently dominated by the Bohlmeyer brothers of Beatrice. Zach and Drake each have two feature wins. Drake leads the points race with 158 points and is being chased closely by Drake with 156. Kaylee Diekman of Wymore sits in third with 140 points.
Racing resumes this Friday, July 9th with the postponed Homestead Days fireworks display. Hot laps begin at 7 p.m. and the green flag drops at 7:30 p.m.
The track is set to hold a weekend full of motorsports during the fair with regular races on Friday July 30th with added purse money. Saturday the ever popular Eve of Destruction takes place with a roll over derby and trailer races.
For the first time at the Fair, the 2Xtreme Bounty Hunter Monster Trucks will be in action on Sunday. The monster trucks packed the grandstand last Fall with two shows which were complete crowd pleasures. Fans can access the Gage County Fair website for details and how to secure tickets.