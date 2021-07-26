After washout, racing returns to Beatrice Speedway

Racing returned to Beatrice Speedway following last week’s rain out. A modest crowd was on hand for a night full of action and dramatic finishes. Temperatures in the low 90s greeted the fans and the 80 cars on hand for the night of racing.

Race Chairman Derek Fralin was pleased to announce that a $200 bonus was added incentive for the winning driver in each feature race thanks to contributor James Hadorn. Drivers and crews appeared ready for the home stretch of the season which begins this week with the Gage County Fair.

The sport compact class has been dominated by brothers Drake and Zach Bohlmeyer of Beatrice. Drake currently leads the points in the class and is followed closely by Zach. In the national point standings, Drake currently sits in 20th and Zach in 25th. The brothers were a little late to tonight’s event forcing both to have to start in back of their respective heat races.

In the first heat, Nathan Wahlstrom of Beatrice took an early lead and held on for the win. In the second heat, Drake stormed from the rear and had the lead by the end of the first lap. He stretched his lead for the win. The third heat saw Josh Black of Beatrice give Zach all he could handle. The two came out of corner four fighting for the win, but came together sending Black crashing into the front stretch wall, almost causing his car to roll.