After washout, racing returns to Beatrice Speedway

Racing returned to Beatrice Speedway following last week’s rain out. A modest crowd was on hand for a night full of action and dramatic finishes. Temperatures in the low 90s greeted the fans and the 80 cars on hand for the night of racing.
Race Chairman Derek Fralin was pleased to announce that a $200 bonus was added incentive for the winning driver in each feature race thanks to contributor James Hadorn. Drivers and crews appeared ready for the home stretch of the season which begins this week with the Gage County Fair.
The sport compact class has been dominated by brothers Drake and Zach Bohlmeyer of Beatrice. Drake currently leads the points in the class and is followed closely by Zach. In the national point standings, Drake currently sits in 20th and Zach in 25th. The brothers were a little late to tonight’s event forcing both to have to start in back of their respective heat races.
In the first heat, Nathan Wahlstrom of Beatrice took an early lead and held on for the win. In the second heat, Drake stormed from the rear and had the lead by the end of the first lap. He stretched his lead for the win. The third heat saw Josh Black of Beatrice give Zach all he could handle. The two came out of corner four fighting for the win, but came together sending Black crashing into the front stretch wall, almost causing his car to roll.
In the feature race, the brothers started side by side in the fifth row but ended with different results. Drake jumped to the lead while Zach struggled back in the pack. Drake cruised to the win while Zach was able to battle his way to the second spot. But on the final lap, Zach’s cars got loose and he slid back to finish sixth
The first heat of the hobby stocks saw point leader Roy Armstrong of Beatrice and teammate Jacob Harms of Beatrice race hard against each other. Neil Pella of Adams then challenged Armstrong taking the low line on the track. Armstrong was able to sling shot out of corner four to take the win.
The second heat saw intense racing with two and three abreast racing taking place. A yellow flag set up a one lap shootout between Beatrice drivers Dillon Richards and Chad Borgman. The two raced side by side, but it was Richards taking the win. The final heat in the class featured a tight race in positions 1-5, but Jeff Watts of Beatrice took the checkered flag
The feature race started in unusual fashion as veteran driver Armstrong spun going into corner one causing a yellow flag and restart. Borgman jumped out to the lead, but again faced a challenge from Richards. As the checkered flag was waved, the two were side by side with Richards winning by a bumper.
The stock cars didn’t let a low car count of only 12 entries stop them from putting on a good show. In the first heat, Matt Fralin of Beatrice jumped out front to take a lead over point leader Benji Legg of Beatrice. Legg was able to gain the lead and then cruised to the win.
The second heat featured a battle between Lincoln driver Cade Richards and Beatrice driver Lance Borgman. Richards, who currently sits second in track points and is fourth in national points, was making his way through the field and with two laps left, a caution flag gave him a shot at Borgman. As they took the white flag, it was Richards out front but Borgman didn’t let up, battling Richards right to the checkered flag. It was Richards that held on to win by a bumper.
In the feature race, Fralin took the early lead but a red flag condition on lap two set up a restart. Legg quickly jumped to the lead and never looked back. The race featured tight position battles behind Legg, but he was never challenged taking the win. Following the win Legg told the crowd, “I love this place. It was great to get a win in the stock car class.”
The sport modifieds were not to be outdone for action. In the first heat, point leader Lee Horky of Fairbury met a stiff challenge from Steve Swarthout of Beatrice. The two battled, but Swarthout was able to secure the win. The second heat saw another last lap battle with Brandon Spanjer of Crete getting a last lap pass for the win over Taylor Metz of Washington, KS. In the third heat, Beatrice driver Rick Rohr took an early lead but faced a stiff challenge from Lance Borgman. Rohr bobbled, allowing Borgman to take the win.
As the field took the track for the feature race, a full moon rose over corner number two and things got intense. The first two attempts to start the race were thwarted by collisions in corner number one. The third full field restart proved to be the charm as the action took off.
Early on, Beatrice drivers Swarthout, Rohr and Mark Saathoff traded positions in intense racing. Then Roca driver Trevor Baker and Metz decided to get into the action moving into the top four. Point leader Lee Horky of Fairbury had been muddled in the field but was there to challenge. Borgman also muscled his way into contention. Baker, in dramatic fashion, took the win followed by Swarthout.
Baker, excited with the win described the racing and the win as “awesome.” In victory lane, he was congratulated by his crew and family members. Baker, who drives the 25!, shared that his car number is in memory and to honor his uncle, long time Beatrice driver Kevin Snyder. Baker also has his nephew Easton name on the car. Easton has Cystic Fibrosis. Baker takes pride in donating a portion of his winnings to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
The modifieds were limited car count as a number of regular competitors were not on hand. The first heat saw Anthony Roth of Columbus take the win over Marysville, KS driver Jordy Nelson. The second heat featured last lap dramatics as Lincoln driver Mike Duensberger of Lincoln was able to slide under Bob Zoubek of Dorchester for the win.
In the feature race, Beatrice driver and point leader Johnny Saathoff took the lead on lap three and was able to stretch a lead over Nelson and Densberger. There was intense racing between Saathoff and Nelson, but it was Nelson that was able take the checkered flag. Roth was able to take the third spot ahead of Densberger.
New to the track this year but certainly no stranger to Beatrice Speedway was David Trauernicht, who made his first appearance of the season. Trauernicht returning to action for the first time in five years said that he has been looking for “the right time to get back in.
"I got a call about a car for sale on Tuesday and Wednesday I went and picked it up," Trauernicht said. "Don't get me wrong, I am a little rusty. The car had a funny feel that I wasn't used to, so I didn't want to wreck it my first time out."
Trauernicht said he plans to race the remainder of the season.
Derek Fralin stated that sales have been brisk for the three nights of motorsports during the Fair. A regular race night with added purse money will take place on Friday. Saturday will feature the return of the Eve of Destruction. New this year will be $500 to win sport modified feature with 12 cars starting four rows three abreast.
Also, the kid’s power wheel derby and rollover derby will precede the trailer races, which have been a fan favorite for several years. Sunday will be the return of the monster trucks, which made their first appearance at the track last Fall with a two show event.
