Area communities ready to embrace local racing

2022 Beatrice Speedway Schedule

OUR 65TH YEAR OF RACING

April 30th WFR Car Show Plus Teat and Tune Sessions for Cart and Drivers

May 6th Opening Night WITH All IMCA classes and the Mod Lites

May 13th No Racing

May 20th Car Shop with Chop Night at The Races. All IMCA classes and the Mod Lites

May 27th All IMCA classes and the Mod Lites

June 3rd Kinetic Windstream Night at The Races. All IMCA classes and the Mod Lites

June 10th Regular Races and Kids Car Rides

June 17th Premier Chevrolet Buick GMC Night at the Races. All IMCA classes and the Mod Lites

June 24th Homestead Days Fireworks Night. All IMCA classes and the Mod Lites

July 1st No Races Happy Fourth of July

July 8th O’Reilly’s Auto Parts Night at The Races, All IMCA classes and the Mod Lites

July 15th Twin Rivers Ford Night at the Races.

July22nd All IMCA classes and the Mod Lites

July 29th Gage County Fair Special Event – All IMCA classes and the Mod Lites

July 30th Gage County Fair Special Event – Eve Of Destruction

July 31st Gage County Fair Special Event – Nebraska Bush Pullers

Aug. 5th WFR Kids Night at the races. All IMCA classes and the Mod Lites

Aug.12th Budweiser Night at The Races.

Aug.19th Twin Rivers Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge Night at The Races. All IMCA classes and the Mod Lites

Aug.26th 2022 Season Championships Hall of Fame Night and celebrating the 65th Anniversary of Beatrice Speedway.

Oct. 20th Octoberfest Practice Night

Oct. 21st Octoberfest Night One

Oct. 22nd Octoberfest Night Two

Jefferson County Speedway 2022 Schedule

April 30th Test and Tune

May 21st Jayhusker Racing Plus Compacts Sponsored By Schmidt Machine

June 12th Jayhusker Racing Plus Compacts Sponsored By The Salty Dog

June 25 Jayhusker Racing Plus Compacts Sponsored By Chapple Roofing .The 5th Annual Riverside Chevrolet Midwest Midget Championships Presented By Schmidt Sanitation & Westin Packaged Meats

July 14th USAC Midget Practice

July 15th USAC National Midgets & Jayhusker Non-Wing Micro’s

July 16th USAC National Midgets & Jayhusker Non-Wing Micro’s

July 30th Jayhusker Racing Plus Compacts Sponsored By Criner’s Corner

Aug. 13th Jayhusker Racing Plus Compacts Sponsored By ZFour Trucking

Aug. 19th NOW 600 National Points Show Sponsored By Tooley’s

Aug. 20th Now 600 National Points Show Sponsored By Tooley’s

Sept. 17th The Fairbury 40 Featuring the URSS 305 Sprints Plus The Jayhusker Racing Micro’s