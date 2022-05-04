Area communities ready to embrace local racing

Beatrice Speedway track official and Jefferson County Speedway Prompter Tommy Denton is excited to announce the upcoming race season.
Denton expressed appreciation for the support from areas business for their support of both tracks.
“Every week and every event will have a strong community support for local racing," Denton said.
He also said local sponsors will be adding money to race purses and will also enhance the fan experience in the grandstands. He also said he would welcome any other businesses or community members who would like to support racing to contact him at 1-402-228-4295.
Denton also announced that a new class with be added to the Speedway with the introduction of the “Mod Lite” class. The class was scheduled to be the featured class at Junction Motor Speedway in McCool, but the track closed and Beatrice Speedway stepped up and added the class for nine race nights.
The class is now a fully sanctioned IMCA class.
People are also reading…
“They are fully sanctioned and race for national championships just like every other class. The class should field about 15 cars each night.
2022 Beatrice Speedway Schedule
OUR 65TH YEAR OF RACING
April 30th WFR Car Show Plus Teat and Tune Sessions for Cart and Drivers
May 6th Opening Night WITH All IMCA classes and the Mod Lites
May 13th No Racing
May 20th Car Shop with Chop Night at The Races. All IMCA classes and the Mod Lites
May 27th All IMCA classes and the Mod Lites
June 3rd Kinetic Windstream Night at The Races. All IMCA classes and the Mod Lites
June 10th Regular Races and Kids Car Rides
June 17th Premier Chevrolet Buick GMC Night at the Races. All IMCA classes and the Mod Lites
June 24th Homestead Days Fireworks Night. All IMCA classes and the Mod Lites
July 1st No Races Happy Fourth of July
July 8th O’Reilly’s Auto Parts Night at The Races, All IMCA classes and the Mod Lites
July 15th Twin Rivers Ford Night at the Races.
July22nd All IMCA classes and the Mod Lites
July 29th Gage County Fair Special Event – All IMCA classes and the Mod Lites
July 30th Gage County Fair Special Event – Eve Of Destruction
July 31st Gage County Fair Special Event – Nebraska Bush Pullers
Aug. 5th WFR Kids Night at the races. All IMCA classes and the Mod Lites
Aug.12th Budweiser Night at The Races.
Aug.19th Twin Rivers Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge Night at The Races. All IMCA classes and the Mod Lites
Aug.26th 2022 Season Championships Hall of Fame Night and celebrating the 65th Anniversary of Beatrice Speedway.
Oct. 20th Octoberfest Practice Night
Oct. 21st Octoberfest Night One
Oct. 22nd Octoberfest Night Two
Jefferson County Speedway 2022 Schedule
April 30th Test and Tune
May 21st Jayhusker Racing Plus Compacts Sponsored By Schmidt Machine
June 12th Jayhusker Racing Plus Compacts Sponsored By The Salty Dog
June 25 Jayhusker Racing Plus Compacts Sponsored By Chapple Roofing .The 5th Annual Riverside Chevrolet Midwest Midget Championships Presented By Schmidt Sanitation & Westin Packaged Meats
July 14th USAC Midget Practice
July 15th USAC National Midgets & Jayhusker Non-Wing Micro’s
July 16th USAC National Midgets & Jayhusker Non-Wing Micro’s
July 30th Jayhusker Racing Plus Compacts Sponsored By Criner’s Corner
Aug. 13th Jayhusker Racing Plus Compacts Sponsored By ZFour Trucking
Aug. 19th NOW 600 National Points Show Sponsored By Tooley’s
Aug. 20th Now 600 National Points Show Sponsored By Tooley’s
Sept. 17th The Fairbury 40 Featuring the URSS 305 Sprints Plus The Jayhusker Racing Micro’s