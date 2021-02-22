Arnold caps career with state title; Reinke repeats

OMAHA -- Beatrice claimed two individual state championships on Saturday and the Orangemen finished runner-up as a team.
Senior Drew Arnold captured the elusive state title he's been chasing since his freshman year. He won a 7-0 decision over Malachi Bordovsky of Wahoo in the championship.
Junior Trevor Reinke won his second consecutive state title when he scored a 3-1 decision over Omaha Skutt's Adam Kruse in the 138-pound state championship match.
Arnold, who was also celebrating a birthday on Saturday, was elated after winning his championship. He pumped fist and shouted to the crowd before jumping into his coaches arms, knocking him backwards.
"This is the best birthday present I've ever gotten," Arnold said after the match. "It's just an awesome feeling. I knew I could get it done this year. I did everything right and did everything the coaches told me to and it worked out."
Reinke was a bit more subdued after his championship win, but he was all smiles as he hugged his coaches.
"It's still pretty exciting," Reinke said after the match. "I wasn't nearly as nervous this year as I was last year. This is just kind of something I expect of myself now and hopefully I can come back and do it again next year."
Beatrice head coach Jordan Johnson said he couldn't be happier for his two champions.
"Drew is that that kid who has wrestled anywhere and everywhere for the last 15 years, so it's really nice to see it happen for him and see all his hard work pay off," Johnson said. "And Trevor just did what he's done all year long. He scored points and took care of business and it was fun."
Beatrice also got a runner-up finish from junior Torrance Keehn in the 170-pound division. In his championship match, Keehn lost a 9-3 decision to Evan Canoyer of Waverly-- a future Division I wrestler.
"Torrance wrestled lights out," Johnson said. "He had a great year and a great tournament. He went from not medaling last year to finishing second this year and that just shows the kind of improvement he's made."
The Orangemen had two more wrestlers competing on Saturday. Deegan Nelson earned a third place medal in the 182-pound division while Cole Maschmann finished sixth in the 152-pound division.
"Deegan really wrestled a good tournament," Johnson said. "He lost his one match, but then got a couple pins which helped get us into second. And Cole Maschmann wasn't 100 percent the last couple of matches, but we told him he had to man up and that's what he did and he really wrestled his butt off."
Those results weren't quite enough for the Orangemen to overcome Gering in the team standings. Beatrice finished with 112.5 points, which was just four points behind Gering's 116.5 points. Aurora finished in third with 107 points.
"I thought the team wrestled really well, especially on the second day," Johnson said. "The kids battled hard and responded and I'm proud of their efforts."
Beatrice had a school record 11 state qualifiers and Johnson said it was a great team to coach.
"I really want to thank my coaches for the great work they did in helping us get these kids ready," Johnson said. "And I am really proud of the effort by these kids. They gave me everything and that's all I can ask for."
The Sunland Area had one other wrestler competing in Saturday night's finals. Norris' Dylan Meyer reached the finals of the Class B 220-pound division. He lost a sudden victory match to McCook's Alec Langan, which gave him a runner-up finish.
Wilber-Clatonia had three wrestlers earn medals. Pedro Hernandez finished fourth in the Class C 106-pound division and Tommy Lokken finished sixth in the 138-pound division. Sawyer Kunc won his first two matches of the tournament, but hurt his ACL during his quarterfinal win, forcing him to forfeit his next two matches. He still got a sixth place medal.
Tri County senior Brandon Beeson earned a fifth place medal in the Class C 195-pound division.