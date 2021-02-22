Arnold caps career with state title; Reinke repeats

"Drew is that that kid who has wrestled anywhere and everywhere for the last 15 years, so it's really nice to see it happen for him and see all his hard work pay off," Johnson said. "And Trevor just did what he's done all year long. He scored points and took care of business and it was fun."

Beatrice also got a runner-up finish from junior Torrance Keehn in the 170-pound division. In his championship match, Keehn lost a 9-3 decision to Evan Canoyer of Waverly-- a future Division I wrestler.

"Torrance wrestled lights out," Johnson said. "He had a great year and a great tournament. He went from not medaling last year to finishing second this year and that just shows the kind of improvement he's made."

The Orangemen had two more wrestlers competing on Saturday. Deegan Nelson earned a third place medal in the 182-pound division while Cole Maschmann finished sixth in the 152-pound division.

"Deegan really wrestled a good tournament," Johnson said. "He lost his one match, but then got a couple pins which helped get us into second. And Cole Maschmann wasn't 100 percent the last couple of matches, but we told him he had to man up and that's what he did and he really wrestled his butt off."