After long break, baseball to start in Beatrice

High School baseball players will finally be able to get back on the field for competition this weekend at Christenson Field.
The COVID-19 Virus forced the cancellation of high schools spring sports seasons, but Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has allowed summer baseball to happen starting this weekend.
The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors will host a triangular this Saturday at Christenson Field while the Neapco Juniors will will travel to a tournament in Lincoln starting on Friday.
Due to the lingering COVID-19 concerns, precautions will have to take place at games.
From the fans perspective, nobody will be allowed in the bleachers and there will be no concession stands. Fans will have to sit down the foul line and be six feet apart. Fans will also be able to watch from the hill on the west side of the field.
Inside the fences, only the starters will be allowed in the dugout with the remainder of the team sitting next to the dugout. They will have to be six feet apart. They can't have bags in the dugout and everything will have to be disinfected when the games end. There will be no team huddles.
During tournaments, fans will have to sit in their vehicles until the previous game is over.
Through this weekend, only immediate family is supposed to be allowed to attend the games, but thanks to Governor Ricketts' easement of restrictions, starting on June 22, a total of 375 will be allowed to attend games at Christenson Field.
Beatrice Exmark Legion Senior Coach Chris Belding said he's excited to be able to get back on the field.
"We've had two really good weeks of practice and we had a scrimmage last weekend," Belding said. "We've seen a lot of good things out of the young kids as well as the older kids."
Belding said a lot of the kids took it upon themselves to meet in groups of four or less to throw and stay in shape during the shutdown.
"They threw a lot and worked with pitching coaches, so that worked out well for us," Belding said. "But we still had players that haven't been throwing, so we kind of took it easy on them during the first week of practice, hoping to get their arms back in shape. I think we will start with a 60 pitch limit at the beginning of the season."
There will be no district or state tournament due to the virus, but Belding and other coaches came up with an idea for mini state tournament at the end of the season.
Belding said he had an idea to invite several of last year's Class B state tournament teams to Beatrice for a tournament at the end of the year.
Bennington had a similar idea, so Beatrice was going to host eight teams while Bennington hosted another eight teams with the winners meeting in a championship
Since then, a change has been made and Norris will be hosting the tournament along with Bennington due to the concern that field turf might be needing installed at Christenson Field during that time frame.
"We just thought it wasn't right that the seniors weren't getting a chance for a state tournament," Belding said. "Everybody I talked to was really excited about this idea. I know my team only has one senior, but teams like Norris have 10 seniors and we thought those kids deserved an end-of-year tournament."
Belding said he's really excited about the team they are putting on the field this summer.
"We're a little short in the middle of the lineup, but I still like our lineup," Belding said. "We have good team speed and defensively, I really like our outfield and our infield is coming around."
Belding is most excited about the pitching staff this year.
"We are six deep with starters and every one of them throws 80 mph or above," Belding said. "We've never had that. Some of them are hitting the mid 80s, so I really like where we are at with pitching right now."
Belding said because of the precautions, things will be a little different this year, but he's happy they're getting the opportunity to compete.
"I'm just really proud of my guys for keeping after it," Belding said. "They could have gotten really discouraged, but they didn't. Things are going to be different, but we've got a lot of games in a short amount of time and we're really going to get a good look at what the future of Beatrice baseball will be like. We think this is probably the best team we've put together in awhile. There are some good things ahead for them."
