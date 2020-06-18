After long break, baseball to start in Beatrice

"We just thought it wasn't right that the seniors weren't getting a chance for a state tournament," Belding said. "Everybody I talked to was really excited about this idea. I know my team only has one senior, but teams like Norris have 10 seniors and we thought those kids deserved an end-of-year tournament."

Belding said he's really excited about the team they are putting on the field this summer.

"We're a little short in the middle of the lineup, but I still like our lineup," Belding said. "We have good team speed and defensively, I really like our outfield and our infield is coming around."

Belding is most excited about the pitching staff this year.

"We are six deep with starters and every one of them throws 80 mph or above," Belding said. "We've never had that. Some of them are hitting the mid 80s, so I really like where we are at with pitching right now."

Belding said because of the precautions, things will be a little different this year, but he's happy they're getting the opportunity to compete.

"I'm just really proud of my guys for keeping after it," Belding said. "They could have gotten really discouraged, but they didn't. Things are going to be different, but we've got a lot of games in a short amount of time and we're really going to get a good look at what the future of Beatrice baseball will be like. We think this is probably the best team we've put together in awhile. There are some good things ahead for them."

