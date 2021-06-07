Beatrice Exmark Seniors win Ashland Tournament

ASHLAND -- The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors won three games over the weekend to claim the Ashland Tournament championship.
In their final game on Sunday, Beatrice built up a 11-1 lead through the first four innings on their way to a 12-8 win over Ashland.
The Orangemen pounded out 17 hits in the game. Will Reimer had two doubles, a single, three runs scored and an RBI while Max Reis had two doubles, a single, two RBI"s and two runs scored. Qwin Zabokrtsky had two singles, a double, three RBI's and one run scored.
Cayden Eggert and Adam DeBoer had two singles each while Caleb Jobman, Connor Hamilton, Eli Mangnall and Dylan Roder had a single each.
Adam DeBoer pitched the first 4.1 innings, giving up five runs (four earned) on four hits while strhiking out 11 and walking one. Will Reimer, Eli Mangnall and Austin Burroughs combined to finish the game on the mound.
On Saturday, Beatrice pounded Louisiville 23-9 in five innings. They had 25 total hits in the game.
Eli Mangnall had four hits while Will Reimer, Max Reis, Caleb Jobman, Connor Hamilton and Dylan Roeder had three hits each. Adam DeBoer, Austin Burroughs and Cayden Eggert had two hits each. Eggert and Mangnall scored four runs each in the game.
Parker Tegtmeier pitched three innings, giving up six runs (five earned) on 10 hits while striking out one and walking three. Dylan Roeder pitched two innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out two and walking one.
Beatrice opened the tournament on Friday with an 8-0 win in five innings over Lincoln Northeast Judds Brothers.
Kai Mayfield pitched four scoreless innings, giving up two hits, striking out seven and walking one. Zane Hoffman pitched a perfect fifth inning, striking out one.
The Orangemen had 10 hits in the game. Qwin Zabokrtsky had a double, a single, three RBI's and two runs scored. Adam DeBoer had two singles and a run scored. Cayden Eggert had a double and two RBI's while Will Reimer, Max Reis, Austin Burroughs and Connor Hamilton had a single each.
The Exmark Legion Seniors are now 8-5 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to Lincoln Northeast. On Wednesday, they will host Lincoln Southeast at 7:30 p.m. at Christenson Field.
The Beatrice Neapco Juniors are 11-1 on the season so far. They played in the Lincoln Northeast Wood Bat Tournament over the weekend and went 3-1. They beat Elkhorn North 7-5, Omaha Central 7-6 and Lincoln Northeast 18-1 before falling to Bennington 9-8 in the final.
The Neapco Juniors will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to Lincoln Northeast. They will host Lincoln Southeast on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Christenson Field.