Beatrice Exmark Seniors win Ashland Tournament

ASHLAND -- The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors won three games over the weekend to claim the Ashland Tournament championship.

In their final game on Sunday, Beatrice built up a 11-1 lead through the first four innings on their way to a 12-8 win over Ashland.

The Orangemen pounded out 17 hits in the game. Will Reimer had two doubles, a single, three runs scored and an RBI while Max Reis had two doubles, a single, two RBI"s and two runs scored. Qwin Zabokrtsky had two singles, a double, three RBI's and one run scored.

Cayden Eggert and Adam DeBoer had two singles each while Caleb Jobman, Connor Hamilton, Eli Mangnall and Dylan Roder had a single each.

Adam DeBoer pitched the first 4.1 innings, giving up five runs (four earned) on four hits while strhiking out 11 and walking one. Will Reimer, Eli Mangnall and Austin Burroughs combined to finish the game on the mound.

On Saturday, Beatrice pounded Louisiville 23-9 in five innings. They had 25 total hits in the game.

Eli Mangnall had four hits while Will Reimer, Max Reis, Caleb Jobman, Connor Hamilton and Dylan Roeder had three hits each. Adam DeBoer, Austin Burroughs and Cayden Eggert had two hits each. Eggert and Mangnall scored four runs each in the game.