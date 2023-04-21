The Beatrice baseball team struggled to get much offense going against Wahoo Thursday night at Christenson Field in Beatrice.

The Orangemen fell to the visitors 3-2, dropping their record to 10-6 on the season.

Wahoo was able to jump out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. A walk, an error, a double and a single led to the runs.

Beatrice managed to get runners at second and third in the bottom of the first inning, but left them stranded.

The Orangemen would score their first run in the bottom of the third inning.

With two outs, Deegan Nelson and Noah Jobman both singled and Luke Hamilton's RBI double made it 2-1.

Beatrice then tied it in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Collin Mangnall singled, stole second and then scored on Jaxson Blackburn's two-out RBI single to make it 2-2.

That would be the last of the scoring for the Orangemen, though.

Wahoo would regain the lead in the top of the fifth. A walk, a hit batsman and an RBI single led to the run, making it 3-2.

Beatrice went down in order in the bottom of the fifth. In the sixth, Luke Feist led off with a single but was eventually left stranded at second base.

In the seventh inning, Tucker Timmerman led off by being hit by a pitch, but the next three batters struck out, which ended the game.

Nolan Schmale pitched two innings for Beatrice, giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits while striking out two and walking two. Ty Weichel pitched 2.2 innings, giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out two and walking two. Deegan Nelson came in and struck out the side in the seventh inning.

Beatrice had seven hits in the game. Jobman had two singles while Hamilton and Blackburn had a single each. Nelson, Feist and Mangnall had a single each.

Beatrice returns to action on Friday when they play at Platteview. They play at Bellevue West on Saturday and at Nebraska City on Monday. The Orangemen will have their final home game on Thursday when they host Omaha South.