The Beatrice baseball team had trouble scoring runs in a pair of losses over the weekend.

On Friday, the Orangemen fell to Platteview 4-1 before losing a 6-0 contest against Bellevue West on Saturday.

In Friday's game, Trevin Lang pitched three innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits while striking out three and walking one. Gage Wolter pitched three innings, giving up two earned runs on four hits while striking out two and walking one.

Beatrice had eight hits in the game, including a solo home run and a single from Noah Jobman. Tucker Timmerman had two singles while Jaxson Blackburn, Deegan Nelson, Keegan Koch and Trey Henning had a single each.

In the game against Bellevue West, Timmerman pitched five innings, giving up five runs (three earned) on seven hits while striking out 11 and walking two. Nolam Schmale pitched one inning, giving up one earned run on one hit while striking out one and walking one.

Beatrice's defense committed three errors in the game.

The Orangemen offense had seven hits in the game. Collin Mangnall had two singles while Timmerman had a double. Blackburn, Koch, Henning and Josh Buhr had a single each.

Beatrice is now 10-8 on the season and returned to action again Monday night when they traveled to Nebraska City. Beatrice plays their final regular season home game on Thursday when they host Omaha South at 4 p.m. at Christenson Field.