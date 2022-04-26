BHS baseball picks up two close wins

The Beatrice baseball team has bounced back from their loss to Platteview last week with two straight one-run wins.

On Saturday, the Orangemen defeated Bellevue West 1-0 in Bellevue.

Tucker Timmerman pitched all seven innings, giving up on runs on one hit while striking out 13 and walking one.

Beatrice's lone run came in the top of the fifth inning. With one out, Timmerman reached on an error and Austin Burroughs singled, advancing Timmerman to third. Jaxson Blackburn's sacrifice bunt allowed the run to score, which would be all Timmerman would need on the mound.

The Orangemen offense had seven hits in the game. Burroughs had three singles while Timmerman, Blackburn, Adam DeBoer and Luke Hamilton had a single each.

Beatrice hosted Nebraska City on Monday at Christenson Field and picked up a 4-3 win.

Kai Mayfield pitched six innings, giving up three runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out seven and walking one. Deegan Nelson pitched one inning, giving up no earned runs on one hit while striking out one and walking one.

Nebraska City scored first in the top of the second inning. A single, an error and a ground out led to the run, making it 1-0.

Beatrice got that run right back in the bottom of the second. DeBoer led off by reaching on an error and then advanced all the way to third on another error. Trey Henning's ground out allowed DeBoer to score, tying it at 1-1.

A walk, a steal and two ground outs led to another run for Nebraska City in the second inning, making it 2-1.

Beatrice would tie the game again in the bottom of the fourth. DeBoer led off with a double and advanced to third on a ground out. Colton Belding then reached on an error, which allowed DeBoer to score, making it 2-2.

Beatrice picked up two more runs in the bottom of the fifth to take their first lead of the game. Max Reis reached on an error to lead off the inning and Blackburn singled. The runners would advance to second and third. Deegan Nelson reached on an error, which allowed a run to score. Another error on the same play allowed a second run to score, making it 4-2.

A single and two errors led to another run for Nebraska City in the top of the sixth, making it 4-3. The Pioneers would load the bases in the top of the seventh, but Nelson would get a strikeout to end the game, making the final score 4-3.

Beatrice had five hits in the game. DeBoer had a double while Burroughs, Belding, Blackburn and Caleb Jobman had a single each.

Nebraska City had five errors in the game while Beatrice had four errors.

Beatrice is now 13-4 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to Omaha South. They will wrap up their regular season on May 2 when they travel to Omaha Roncalli.

Districts will take place May 5-10 while State is slated for May 14-19.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.