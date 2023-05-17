OMAHA -- The Beatrice bats remained cold in a season ending loss to Omaha Gross Tuesday in the NSAA State Baseball Tournament.

A day after getting shut out by top-seeded Elkhorn North, the fifth-seeded Orangemen fell to fourth-seeded Omaha Gross 5-2 in an elimination game at Fricke Field in Omaha.

Beatrice was able to grab an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. With one out, Tucker Timmerman singled, stole second and then scored on Deegan Nelson's RBI single.

Omaha Gross got that run back in the top of the second plus two more. A single, a walk, two errors and a sacrifice fly led to the three runs for the Cougars, making it 3-1.

Two walks and a single led to one more run for Omaha Gross in the sixth inning, making it 4-1.

Beatrice left two runners stranded in the bottom of the sixth and Omaha Gross added one more insurance run in the top of the seventh to make it 5-1.

Trey Henning led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk and went to second on a balk. He went to third on a ground out and scored on Jaxson Blackburn's sacrifice fly, making it 5-2.

That would be the end of the rally, though, as the Cougars held on for the 5-2 win.

Beatrice had five hits in the game, a single each from Blackburn, Timmerman, Nelson, Austin Baldwin and Collin Mangnall.

Nelson pitched the first five innings for Beatrice, giving up three runs (none earned) on three hits while striking out one and walking one. Trevin Lang and Blackburn combined to pitch the last two innings. The Orangemen defense committed two errors.

The Beatrice season comes to an end after posting a 15-10 record.