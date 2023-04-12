Beatrice used a strong pitching performance to get past Nebraska City in the first round of the Trailblazer Conference Tournament.

Beatrice, the No. 4 seed in the tournament, beat the fifth-seeded Pioneers 3-0 Tuesday night at Christenson Field in Beatrice.

With the win, the Orangemen will play at top-seeded Wahoo on Thursday at 5 p.m. with the winner of that advancing to Saturday's championship game.

Tucker Timmerman got the win for Beatrice on Tuesday, pitching four innings and giving up no runs on one hit while striking out five and walking none. Travis Weichel pitched two innings, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out two and walking two.

Deegan Nelson pitched the seventh inning, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out one.

Despite both teams having opportunities early, neither team was able to score in the first four innings.

Beatrice finally broke through for three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Collin Mangnall led off the inning by bunting and reaching on an error. Timmerman then singled, putting runners at first and second with nobody out.

Nebraska City looked like they might get out of the inning when they recorded a strikeout and a pop out, but Noah Jobman was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Jaxson Blackburn walked, forcing in Beatrice's first run. Kale Koch's two-RBI single made it 3-0.

In the top of the sixth inning, Nebraska City managed to get runners at first and second with one out, but a ground ball to Timmerman at third base turned into a double play, ending the threat.

Travis Weichel led off the bottom of the sixth with a single, but Beatrice would be unable to capitalize and the score would remain 3-0.

In the bottom of the seventh, Nebraska City's lead off batter singled, but he was erased after another double play started by Timmerman. Nelson then got a strike out to end the game.

Beatrice's offense had five hits in the game-- all singles. Timmerman had two singles while Koch, Wolter and Weichel had one single each.

Orangemen pitchers were able to work around three defensive errors in the game.

Prior to the conference opener on Tuesday, Beatrice traveled to Ashland-Greenwood on Monday and won 8-6.

Gage Wolter pitched three innings for the Orangemen, giving up one earned run on no hits while striking out three and walking three.

Nolan Schmale pitched two innings, giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out one and walking three. Austin Baldwin closed out the final two innings on the mound.

Beatrice had eight hits in the game. Tucker Timmerman had a home run, three RBI's and a run scored. Deegan Nelson had a double, a single and a run scored. Baldwin, Noah Jobman, Luke Hamilton, Josh Buhr and Collin Mangnall had a single each.

Beatrice's offense benefited from nine walks in the game.

Beatrice is now 10-3 on the season.