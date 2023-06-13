Five runs in the fourth inning spelled doom for the Beatrice Neapco American Legion Juniors in a home game against Ayers & Ayers Tuesday at Christenson Field in Beatrice.

Neapco led the game 2-1 before Ayers & Ayers rallied for the five runs in the fourth on their way to the 6-3 win. Ayers & Ayers consists of players from Lincoln Northeast High School.

Beatrice jumped on top early with a run in the bottom of the first. John Riesen led off the game with a walk and went to second on a ground out. Isaac Deboer's two-out RBI single made it 1-0.

Ayers & Ayers tied the game in the top of the second. Two singles and a fielder's choice led to the run.

In the bottom of the second, Tyler Erikson singled with one out and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, but Neapco was unable to come up with a two-out hit.

Beatrice did regain the lead in the bottom of the third. With one out, Ty Weichel singled and Owen Reis reached on an error, putting runners at first and third. Deboer's RBI single made it 2-1.

A single by Cason Prall loaded the bases with one out, but a double play would end the threat for Beatrice.

Two walks, a sacrifice bunt and a wild pitch led to the first run of Ayers and Ayers' big fourth inning. After the second out was recorded, a single and a walk loaded the bases for the visitors. A wild pitch allowed one run to score and a two-RBI double made it 5-2. One more RBI single extended the lead to 6-2.

Beatrice got one run back in the bottom of the fourth. Erikson and Carson Workman led off the inning with back-to-back walks. After two outs were recorded without the runners advancing, Ty Weichel would reach on an error, which allowed a run to score, making it 6-3.

Neapco loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth with one out, but a strikeout and a pop out would end the scoring threat. The game was then called due to the time limit.

Riesen pitched 3.2 innings for Beatrice, giving up six earned runs on five hits while striking out two and walking four. Rylan Gill and Erikson combined to finish the game on the mound for Neapco.

Beatrice had six hits in the game -- all singles. DeBoer had three singles while Weichel, Prall and Erikson had one single each.

The Neapco Juniors fall to 7-5 on the season and will return to action this weekend when they play in a tournament at Wahoo. Their next home game will be Tuesday when they host North Star at 5 p.m.