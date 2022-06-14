Brueggemann, Simon win annual Shotgun Blast

As the sun was going down Saturday at the Beatrice Country Club, Joel Brueggemann and Jake Simon won a chip-off to capture the 2022 Shotgun Blast Championship.

The Shotgun Blast is BCC's annual member/guest tournament. Brueggemann was the team's member while his college roommate, Simon of Wahoo, served as his guest.

The tournament format this year was eight flight winners from Thursday and Friday as well as the next four wildcards competed in a horse race on Saturday to determine the champion.

In a horse race, every team starts on a hole and five teams are eliminated per hole until one team is left standing.

Saturday's severe weather forced a three hour delay in the horse race. Several playoff holes were needed, and a winner still hadn't been determined. A chip-off was held in order to conclude the tournament before darkness set in.

"We went to that chip-off and it was pretty neat because it was pretty dark," Brueggemann said. "We had a bunch of carts and cell phones around the green just so we could see."

It came down to Brueggeman and Simon against Chad Jurgens and his partner in the chip off. Jurgens' team went first.

"Neither one of them hit a very good chip, so Jake (Simon) didn't have much pressure," Brueggemann said. "The crowd cheered right when he hit his chip. It was close enough and I didn't even have to chip."

Brueggemann said he felt fortunate to reach the horse race considering they didn't win their flight. They lost their flight to Jon Deines and Devon Wagner, who maintained the flight lead from the beginning after Deines holed a double eagle on No. 9 on Thursday.

Brueggemann said he and Simon played their best golf on Friday, which allowed them to qualify for the horse race via one of the four wildcards.

"Jon (Deines) and Devon (Wagner) played really well all week and probably deserved to win," Brueggemann said. "But with the format change, we were able to get a second chance and we put some things together on Saturday and made it happen."

Brueggemann said his partner Simon played really well all week, including on the putting green.

"Jake really putted well all weekend and he was able to seal the win with that chip," Brueggemann said. "He just played really well."

Brueggemann said the course was pretty beat up during Wednesday's practice round after a hail storm came through on Tuesday. Despite that, and Saturday's storm, Brueggemann said it was a good week.

"Other than those storms, it was a perfect three days to play golf," Brueggemann said. "During the horse race, there was water everywhere and it was kind of a mess, but we were able to get it in."

Brueggemann said winning the tournament was just the icing on the cake after a fun week with friends. He hopes he and Simon can return to defend their title next year.

"It's just a fun tournament," Brueggemann said. "You get to see a lot of friends. It's probably the only time all year I get to see Jake and it's fun to see a lot of other friends who come to town every year for this. We're all just happy to be together playing golf. It's fun to win, but it's more about the good time we all have together."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.