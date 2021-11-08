Carlson inducted into hall of fame

Bob Steinkamp stood in front of the crowd gathered at the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame banquet and recalled a time when he got a hit off of 2021 inductee Larry Carlson.

It was July 4, 1969 in a game between Beatrice and Filley. Steinkamp recalls hitting it down the first base line and getting a triple.

After the hit, instead of giving Steinkamp his proper credit, Carlson quipped:

"It had to be down the right field line because there is no way you could turn on my fast ball."

The story drew a roar of laughter from the baseball fans gathered at Aunt Mary's Place in Beatrice -- the home of the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame.

Carlson was one of eight inductees into the hall of fame on Sunday. Steinkamp described Carlson as not just a great baseball player, but a great all-around athlete.

He was a three year starter for the Beatrice basketball team, a sliver medalist in the long jump in track and field and an all-state half back in football who broke several of Bob Hohn's rushing records.

But baseball was his best sport. He was a dominant pitcher, and in Midget Legion Baseball, he had a year in which he had a record of 15-0 while striking out 153 batters in 96 innings. He had an ERA of 0.82 and his team finished 27-0.

Steinkamp recalled a game against Falls City in which Carlson struck out 19 out of 21 hitters.

Following an equally dominant Legion career, he moved onto the University of Nebraska-Omaha where he played for the legendary Virgil Yelkin -- a Husker starter in football, basketball and baseball in the 1930s.

Carlson was nicknamed "The Fireman" and was the top relief pitcher for UNO. He played prior to the use of radar guns, but those whom he played with have testified to his live arm and nasty breaking pitch.

While playing at Omaha, he was a member the team that earned Yelkin his 299th and 300th wins in a doubleheader. Carlson was the winning pitcher in both those games.

In 1969, Carlson had the lowest ERA in the Rocky Mountain League at 1.38. He played Semi-Pro ball for Filley in the State Tournament held in Wilber and for Lexington in the NIL.

"He was just a great all-around athlete and he is more than well deserving of being inducted into the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame," Steinkamp said.

Carlson gave a short speech, thanking several people for his success, including former Daily Sun sports editor Al Riddington as well has his wife Wanda Riddington.

"They have done an awful lot to make my life better as an athlete," Carlson said. "And I miss them very much."

Other inductees in this year's class include Larry and Shirley Bornshlegl for their work with the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame. Shirley was there to accept the award on behalf of herself and her husband -- who recently passed away.

Shirley Bornslegl is the second woman inducted into the hall of fame -- the first being former Beatrice Daily Sun sports editor Jane White.

Stan Martin of Alliance was also inducted on Sunday. Nicknamed "Stretch" because of his seven foot wingspan, Martin played one year at Chadron State before being signed by the Yankees.

He made it to Triple A before starting a two-year US Army career, which effectively would end his baseball career. He returned to Chadron State to get his degree and then became a coach.

Martin said one of his greatest memories was getting a hit off a pitcher who was throwing 105 miles per hour.

"I just saw a blur and I swung at it," he said.

Larry Klein was an All-State player at Omaha Roncalli and played at UNO. Hall of Fame board member Mike Metz calls Klein the best short stop in the history of UNO's baseball program. He transferred to Emporia State and helped guide them to an NAIA World Series where they finished fourth.

He was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 12th round in 1984 and made it all the way to Triple A in four years.

Unfortunately, a broken hand would hamper his career and eventually end his pro career, but he continued playing in the All-America Over 30 League until 2018.

Jim Thompson made it into the hall of fame as a manager. He managed a Runza semi-pro team for 11 years until his daparture 1984. His teams would often play Steinkamp's Beatrice Bruins.

"We got Steinkamp's teams a few times," Thompson said. "But getting that team together was so much fun. We had a lot of great players and won a lot of games and I was honored to be able to coach them and I'm very honored to now be in the hall of fame."

Richard Mueller was inducted for distinguished service for his involvement with the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame. He was instrumental in helping outline a plan to find a permanent location for the hall of fame. In 2014, he suffered a debilitating accident that left his housebound for the rest of his life, but they still conducted meetings in Geneva from time to time to take advantage of his sage advice until his death in 2018.

Bob Hughes of Battle Creek was inducted as an umpire. He got serious about umpiring at the age of 17 and began his career in the Nebraska Tri-County League. He was an active umpire for 38 years, umpiring over a dozen state semi-pro tournaments and 12 State Legion Tournaments.

He umpired 28 years in the Dodge County League, the NAIA and NCAA Division II baseball. He umpired over 2000 games.

"I am most honored to be inducted into this hall of fame with so many great players," Hughes said.

Don Thomas of Tekamah was the last inductee to be honored. He was nicknamed the "Tekamah Tornado"

His high school career included three no-hitters and an 18 strikeout and a 19 strikeout game. The St. Louis Cardinals were quick to sign him he played on their Omaha Cardinal club where he played with Earl Weaver.

Unfortunately, all the years of throwing so many pitches took its toll and arm troubles ended his promising career. He retired from the game in 1954 and began coaching kids.

Thomas passed away this spring. His wife, Mary Thomas, accepted the award on his behalf.

