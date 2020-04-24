Christenson Field looking to add field turf

Southeast Community College and Beatrice High School are looking to raise funds to make improvements to Christenson Field in Beatrice.
Christenson Field is the home of the SCC baseball team, the Beatrice High School baseball team and American Legion baseball summer teams. The field was originally built in the 1970s.
Beatrice School Board member Steve Winter said they're looking to raise $350,000 to make improvements at the field. The biggest change they'd like to make is implementing field turf on the infield.
"With the Nebraska weather, there are many years where we can't get much done early in the season because of a wet field," Winter said. "The field is just always difficult to get into good shape in the spring."
Winter said depending on how much money they raise, they'd like to make other improvements at Christenson Field, such as turning the area just west of the field into a picnic/park area. They'd also like to get new bleachers and make the entire place handicap accessible.
Another potential improvements could be re-seeding the outfield.
"We just want to get the field up to the caliber that other fields in the state are up to," Winter said. "We just want to get the whole area dressed up and looking good."
Winter cited other fields in the state that they'd like to keep pace with. Den Hartog Field in Lincoln and Duncan Field in Hastings have recently added field turf to their fields.
The COVID-19 virus has left BHS low on funds, so Winter said they are pursuing the grant route. He said they've applied for several grants through the "Friends of Beatrice Baseball" fund raising organization.
"I guess the best case scenario is that we have enough money coming in by the summer go get the work done in the fall and have it ready for the start of the next spring season," Winter said. "There are quite a few other fundraising efforts that we are competing with in town right now and -- with the virus -- we'll just have to see how the money situation comes out. We might not be able to get it done this year for next spring, but that sure is our goal."
Southeast Community College owns the field and have made improvements in recent years, including a new fence around the outfield portion of the field. Winter said BHS's fundraising efforts is their way of becoming a 50/50 partner with the college.
SCC Beatrice campus manager Bob Morgan agreed that the improvements were needed for Christenson Field.
"Christenson Field is a long-standing part of the community that was built in the 1970s and it was time to assess the needs of the field for the future," Morgan said. "The group agreed that the best way to proceed is to look at the fund raising opportunities."
Morgan agreed that field turf for the infield would be the biggest priority moving forward.
"With baseball being a spring sport that begins during February and with Nebraska springs being typically full of moisture, a turf infield would provide better opportunities for spring baseball," Morgan said.
Morgan said SCC is also in the infancy stage of their own fundraising efforts for Christenson Field. He said Richard Blessen, the Director of Advancement at SCC, is researching possible grants they can apply for on their end.
Winter said improvements to Christenson Field was the only plausible route they could take.
"It's the only field we've got in Beatrice," Winter said. "Scott Street's fields don't have long enough fences and they often get flooded. We looked into a new baseball/softball/tennis complex out at the high school, but that would be about $2.5 million, which would not have been possible for us."
The Christenson Field partnership between SCC and BHS might only last 5-7 years as SCC does desire to eventually build a complex on campus.
"The SCC Beatrice Campus Master Plan calls for someday having a baseball field and softball field on campus," Morgan said. "At this time, there is no projected date for that to take place."
Winter hopes if that eventually takes place, the City of Beatrice will take ownership of the field and be willing to partnership with the high school.
"We'd like to pull them in as a full time partner if they are willing to in that event," Winter said. "But we have some time to present and discuss that."
