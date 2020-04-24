Christenson Field looking to add field turf

The COVID-19 virus has left BHS low on funds, so Winter said they are pursuing the grant route. He said they've applied for several grants through the "Friends of Beatrice Baseball" fund raising organization.

"I guess the best case scenario is that we have enough money coming in by the summer go get the work done in the fall and have it ready for the start of the next spring season," Winter said. "There are quite a few other fundraising efforts that we are competing with in town right now and -- with the virus -- we'll just have to see how the money situation comes out. We might not be able to get it done this year for next spring, but that sure is our goal."

Southeast Community College owns the field and have made improvements in recent years, including a new fence around the outfield portion of the field. Winter said BHS's fundraising efforts is their way of becoming a 50/50 partner with the college.

SCC Beatrice campus manager Bob Morgan agreed that the improvements were needed for Christenson Field.

"Christenson Field is a long-standing part of the community that was built in the 1970s and it was time to assess the needs of the field for the future," Morgan said. "The group agreed that the best way to proceed is to look at the fund raising opportunities."