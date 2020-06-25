Emark Seniors fall to Lincoln Pius X

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN -- Six runs in the sixth inning allowed Lincoln Pius X to pull away from the Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors Wednesday night.

Pius won the game 8-1 at Densmore Field in Lincoln.

It was a competitive game until the decisive sixth inning. Pius managed to jump out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Two singles and an error led to the run.

Pius then tacked on another run in the bottom of the third. A single, a passed ball and a ground out led to that run.

Exmark got one run back in the top of the fourth. Caleb Jobman led off with a double and eventually scored on Adam Deboer's RBI single to make it 2-1.

Several walks and three singles led to Pius' six runs in the sixth inning, making the score 8-1.

Beatrice had six hits in the game. In addition to Jobman's double, Deboer, Will Reimer, Aiden Russell, Austin Burroughs and Elijah Mangnall had a single each.

Qwin Zabokrtsky pitched 5.1 innings, giving up six runs (five earned) on seven hits while striking out five. Adam Deboer got Beatrice's last two outs, giving up two earned runs on two hits.