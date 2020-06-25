Emark Seniors fall to Lincoln Pius X

LINCOLN -- Six runs in the sixth inning allowed Lincoln Pius X to pull away from the Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors Wednesday night.
Pius won the game 8-1 at Densmore Field in Lincoln.
It was a competitive game until the decisive sixth inning. Pius managed to jump out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Two singles and an error led to the run.
Pius then tacked on another run in the bottom of the third. A single, a passed ball and a ground out led to that run.
Exmark got one run back in the top of the fourth. Caleb Jobman led off with a double and eventually scored on Adam Deboer's RBI single to make it 2-1.
Several walks and three singles led to Pius' six runs in the sixth inning, making the score 8-1.
Beatrice had six hits in the game. In addition to Jobman's double, Deboer, Will Reimer, Aiden Russell, Austin Burroughs and Elijah Mangnall had a single each.
Qwin Zabokrtsky pitched 5.1 innings, giving up six runs (five earned) on seven hits while striking out five. Adam Deboer got Beatrice's last two outs, giving up two earned runs on two hits.
Beatrice plays in the Mike Peterson Tournament in Lincoln starting on Thursday. They are currently 2-2 on the season.
Neapco Juniors fall to Sandhills Global
The Neapco Juniors scored seven runs against Sandhills Global Tuesday night, but it wouldn't be enough.
Neapco lost to Sandhills Global 10-7 at Densmore Field in Lincoln. The Sandhills team consists of players from Lincoln Pius X.
Sandhills scored three runs in the second inning, but Beatrice countered with three runs in the top of the third to tie the game.
Sandhills scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth and five runs in the bottom of the sixth to open a 10-3 lead. Beatrice got four runs in the seventh, but it wouldn't be enough.
Jaxson Blackburn had two singles, two runs scored and an RBI while Luke Feist had two singles, a run and an RBI.
Max Reis and Eastin Starlin had a double each. Dylan Roeder had a single and two RBI's while Max Reis, Deegan Nelson and Dominik Salazar had a single each.
Deegan Nelson pitched the first four innings, giving up five runs (one earned) on seven hits while striking out seven and walking two. Noah Jobman pitched the final two innings.
Beatrice's defense committed four errors.
The Neapco Juniors will host a triangular with Norris and Elkhorn on Saturday. Beatrice's games will be at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
