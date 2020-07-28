Exmark Legion Seniors beat Ashland

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors recently hosted Ashland at Christenson Field and defeated them 9-1.

Beatrice scored one run in the first inning, six runs in the second inning and two more runs in the fifth inning. Ashland's lone run came in the top of the fifth. The game was called after five innings due to the run rule.

Billy Humphrey pitched all five innings, giving up one earned run on one hit while striking out nine and walking one.

Exmark had 11 hits in the game. Austin Burroughs had three singles, two RBI's and two runs scored while Zane Hoffman had two doubles and a run scored.

Will Reimer had two singles and two runs scored and Connor Hamilton had two singles and two RBI's. Qwin Zabokrtsky had a double, three RBI's and a run scored. Caleb Jobman had a single and two runs scored.

Exmark also traveled to Blair on Saturday and fell 10-2. Beatrice took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, but Blair countered with four runs in the third inning, one run in the fourth inning and two runs in the fifth inning to build a 7-1 lead. They would coast to the 10-2 win from there.

Beatrice had four hits in the game, all singles. Hamilton had two singles and two RBI's while Burroughs and Adam Deboer had a single each.