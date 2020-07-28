Exmark Legion Seniors beat Ashland

The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors recently hosted Ashland at Christenson Field and defeated them 9-1.
Beatrice scored one run in the first inning, six runs in the second inning and two more runs in the fifth inning. Ashland's lone run came in the top of the fifth. The game was called after five innings due to the run rule.
Billy Humphrey pitched all five innings, giving up one earned run on one hit while striking out nine and walking one.
Exmark had 11 hits in the game. Austin Burroughs had three singles, two RBI's and two runs scored while Zane Hoffman had two doubles and a run scored.
Will Reimer had two singles and two runs scored and Connor Hamilton had two singles and two RBI's. Qwin Zabokrtsky had a double, three RBI's and a run scored. Caleb Jobman had a single and two runs scored.
Exmark also traveled to Blair on Saturday and fell 10-2. Beatrice took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, but Blair countered with four runs in the third inning, one run in the fourth inning and two runs in the fifth inning to build a 7-1 lead. They would coast to the 10-2 win from there.
Beatrice had four hits in the game, all singles. Hamilton had two singles and two RBI's while Burroughs and Adam Deboer had a single each.
Exmark is 11-16 on the season and will start the Bennington/Hickman Tournament starting on Thursday. They will play Ashland at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Mount Michael at 10 a.m. on Friday and Nebraska City at 1 p.m. on Saturday. All three of those games will take place in Hickman.
The Neapco Juniors played in the Ashland/Waverly Tournament over the weekend and went 1-3.
They beat Ashland on Thursday 4-2. They lost to Blair on Saturday 8-5, lost to Bennington on Sunday 6-3 and lost to DJ's Dugout on Sunday 10-0.
Neapco is 11-16 on the season and will host Lincoln Southeast on Wednesday at 5 p.m. before traveling to Wilber on Thursday for a doubleheader at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. They will wrap up their summer season on Sunday at Hastings.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!