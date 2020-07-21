Exmark Seniors blank Nebraska City

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEBRASKA CITY -- Qwin Zabokrtsky and Zane Hoffman combined to shut out Nebraska City Monday night.

The Exmark Legion Seniors won the game 6-0 in Nebraska City. Zabokrtsky pitched six innings, giving up no earned runs on five hits while striking out 12 and walking two. Hoffman pitched the final inning, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out one.

Beatrice's offense scored six runs despite compiling just three hits. They benefited from four walks and two Nebraska City errors.

Exmark scored two runs in the top of the fourth inning. With one out, Austin Burroughs walked and Brody Nelson singled to put runners at first and second.

A passed ball allowed both runners to advance and Caleb Jobman's two-RBI single gave Exmark the 2-0 lead.

Exmark put together a four run rally in the sixth inning. Connor Hamilton walked and Nelson reached on an error to put runners at second and third with one out. Jobman grounded into a fielder's choice, which allowed one run to score.

Zabokrtsky then walked to load the bases. Eli Mangnall's squeeze bunt allowed another run to score, making it 4-0. Passed balls allowed two more runs to score, making it 6-0.