Exmark Seniors blank Nebraska City
  • Updated
NEBRASKA CITY -- Qwin Zabokrtsky and Zane Hoffman combined to shut out Nebraska City Monday night.

The Exmark Legion Seniors won the game 6-0 in Nebraska City. Zabokrtsky pitched six innings, giving up no earned runs on five hits while striking out 12 and walking two. Hoffman pitched the final inning, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out one.

Beatrice's offense scored six runs despite compiling just three hits. They benefited from four walks and two Nebraska City errors.

Exmark scored two runs in the top of the fourth inning. With one out, Austin Burroughs walked and Brody Nelson singled to put runners at first and second.

A passed ball allowed both runners to advance and Caleb Jobman's two-RBI single gave Exmark the 2-0 lead.

Exmark put together a four run rally in the sixth inning. Connor Hamilton walked and Nelson reached on an error to put runners at second and third with one out. Jobman grounded into a fielder's choice, which allowed one run to score.

Zabokrtsky then walked to load the bases. Eli Mangnall's squeeze bunt allowed another run to score, making it 4-0. Passed balls allowed two more runs to score, making it 6-0.

Beatrice's three hits were all singles. Nelson, Jobman and Adam Deboer had a single each.

They scored the six runs despite having problems with Nebraska City pitching. Beatrice was the victim of 15 strikeouts in the game. The two teams combined for 28 total strikeouts.

Exmark improves to 10-13 on the season and will be in action again on Wednesday when they travel to Auburn for a doubleheader at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. They will return home on Friday when they host Ashland at 7:30 p.m. at Christenson Field.

