SYRACUSE- The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors earned a run-rule victory over Syracuse on Wednesday.

Exmark beat Syracuse 16-1 in five innings in Syracuse.

They scored three runs in the first inning, four runs in the second inning, six runs in the third inning, two runs in the fourth inning and one run in the fifth inning on their way to the win.

Syracuse's lone run came in the first inning.

Deegan Nelson pitched all five innings for Exmark, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out 10 and walking one.

Trey Henning had a double, two singles, an RBI and three runs scored to lead the Exmark offense. Deegan Nelson had a double, a single, four RBI's and one run scored. Wyatt McGinty had two singles, two RBI's and a run scored.

Nolan Schmale and Jaxson Blackburn had a double each while Collin Mangnall and Ty Weichel had a single each. Connor Hamilton walked four times.

Beatrice benefited from 15 total walks, two hit batsmen and two Syracuse defensive errors.

The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors are now 13-7 on the season.

Neapco Juniors fall to Syracuse

The Beatrice Neapco Legion Juniors fell to Syracuse 7-4 on the road Wednesday night.

The game was tied 1-1 before Syracuse scored two runs in the third inning and four runs in the fourth inning to open a 7-1 lead.

Neapco scored a run in the sixth inning and two runs in the seventh inning, but that's where the comeback effort would stop.

Beatrice had seven hits in the game. Darrent Roeder had a double, a single and two runs scored while Cason Prall had two singles and a run scored.

Isaac Deboer had a single and two RBI's. Ty Weichel and Nolan Schmale had a single each.

Roeder, Prall and Owen Reis all combined to pitch in the game.

Beatrice is now 10-8 on the season and will be in action again on Friday when they host the JIH Braves at Christenson Field in Beatrice at 5:30 p.m.