Exmark Seniors compete in Lincoln

The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors had a rough weekend at the Mike Peterson Tournament in Lincoln.
The team went 0-4 in their games. They opened with an 11-4 loss to North Platte.
Beatrice had four hits in the game, including a double by Max Reis and singles by Adam DeBoer Cayden Eggert and Connor Hamilton. Qwin Zabokrtsky had two walks and two runs in the game while Hamilton had two RBI's.
Adam DeBoer pitched the first six innings, giving up six runs (three earned) on seven hits while striking out six and walking four. Zabokrtsky and Dylan Roeder combined to pitch the final inning. Beatrice had three defensive errors in the game.
The Exmark Seniors were shut out by Judds Brothers 8-0.
Beatrice had four hits in the game, a single each from Will Reimer, Max Reis, Adam DeBoer and Connor Hamilton.
Kai Mayfield pitched 4.2 innings, giving up five earned runs on seven hits while striking out five and walking seven. Dylan Roeder pitched an inning and gave up three earned runs.
On Sunday, Beatrice fell to Union Bank 13-5 in six innings.
Beatrice had nine hits in the game, including a double, two singles, two RBI's and two runs score by Caleb Jobman. Dylan Roeder had two singles, an RBI and a run scored. Max Reis had a home run while Adam DeBoer, Qwin Zabokrtsky and Eli Mangnall had a single each.
Will Reimer pitched three innings, giving up eight runs (two earned) on seven hits while striking out one and walking three. Parker Tegtmeier pitched two innings, giving up five runs (three earned) on six hits while striking out one and walking one. Beatrice had four defensive errors in the game.
In their final game of the tournament, Beatrice fell to Creighton Prep 8-3.
Beatrice had six hits, including a double by Eli Mangnall and singles by Max Reis, Caleb Jobman, Qwin Zabokrtsky, Cayden Eggert and Jace Starkey.
Zabokrtsky pitched 5.2 innings, giving up eight runs (five earned) on eight hits while strking out four and walking three. Zane Hoffman also pitched one-third of an inning.
Exmark is now 9-9 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday when they host Lincoln Southwest at Christenson Field at 7:30 p.m. They will also host Lincoln North Star on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
The Beatrice Neapco Juniors played in the Waverly Tournament over the weekend. They beat Lincoln East #2 6-3 and Elkhorn Mount Michael 5-0 on Saturday before beating Yutan 8-0 on Sunday.
Neapco is now 15-2 on the season and they will host Lincoln Southwest at 5 p.m. on Tuesday before hosting Lincoln North Star at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.