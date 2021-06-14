Exmark Seniors compete in Lincoln

The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors had a rough weekend at the Mike Peterson Tournament in Lincoln.

The team went 0-4 in their games. They opened with an 11-4 loss to North Platte.

Beatrice had four hits in the game, including a double by Max Reis and singles by Adam DeBoer Cayden Eggert and Connor Hamilton. Qwin Zabokrtsky had two walks and two runs in the game while Hamilton had two RBI's.

Adam DeBoer pitched the first six innings, giving up six runs (three earned) on seven hits while striking out six and walking four. Zabokrtsky and Dylan Roeder combined to pitch the final inning. Beatrice had three defensive errors in the game.

The Exmark Seniors were shut out by Judds Brothers 8-0.

Beatrice had four hits in the game, a single each from Will Reimer, Max Reis, Adam DeBoer and Connor Hamilton.

Kai Mayfield pitched 4.2 innings, giving up five earned runs on seven hits while striking out five and walking seven. Dylan Roeder pitched an inning and gave up three earned runs.

On Sunday, Beatrice fell to Union Bank 13-5 in six innings.