The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors won 3-2 over Carpet Land Wednesday night at Christenson Field in Beatrice.

Carpet Land consists of players from Lincoln East High School.

Tucker Timmerman pitched five innings for Beatrice, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out 10 and walking none. Trey Henning pitched the final two innings, giving up one earned run on two hits while striking out two and walking one.

Beatrice jumped on top 1-0 in the bottom of the second. Connor Hamilton and Gage Wolter both walked and with two outs, Luke Hamilton came through with an RBI single to give Exmark the early lead.

Two singles and a ground out allowed the tying run to score for Carpet Land in the top of the third.

Neither team would score again until the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Max Reis and Connor Hamilton both singled. A wild pitch allowed the runners to advance and an error allowed the lead run to scored. Gage Wolter's ground out allowed another run to score, making it 3-1.

That extra run was big as Carpet Land was able to score one run in the top of the seventh. With two outs, a walk and a double led to the run. Another single gave Carpet Land runners at first and third, but Henning would get a strikeout to end the game.

Beatrice had seven hits in the pitcher's duel -- all singles. Luke Hamilton had two singles while Jaxson Blackburn, Josh Buhr, Timmerman, Reis and Connor Hamilton had a single each.

On Tuesday, they fell to JC Brager (Lincoln Southeast) 4-1. Beatrice had six hits in the game. Timmerman had a double and a single while Buhr had two singles and Blackburn and Luke Hamilton had a single each.

Parker Tegtmeier pitched four innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out five and walking two. Blackburn pitched two innings, giving up one earned run on no hits while striking out two and walking four.

On Wednesday, May 24, Exmark fell to Lincoln Northwest 4-3. Beatrice had nine hits in the game. Timmerman had three singles while Blackburn had two singles. Connor Hamilton had a double while Reis, Henning and Buhr had a single each.

Tegtmeier pitched three innings against Lincoln Northwest, giving up four earned runs on four hits while striking out five and walking one. Henning pitched four innings, giving up no runs on no hits while striking out five and walking one.

On May 23, Beatrice defeated Demo (Lincoln Southwest) 9-0. Timmerman pitched five innings, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out 10 and walking none.

Wyatt McGinty had three singles, two RBI's and a run scored. Blackburn had a double and a single while Henning and Colin Mangnall had two singles each. Buhr also had a single.

Exmark is now 2-2 on the season and will return to action on Friday when they play at SOS Heating and Cooling. They travel to Pius on Tuesday before hosting Fremont on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Christenson Field.