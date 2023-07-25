The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors faced elimination in a late area tournament game against Nebraska City Monday night in the B1 Area Tournament in Nebraska City.

Second-seeded Beatrice won their first two games of the tournament, but lost to top-seeded Plattsmouth Sunday night. Their elimination game Monday night was not over by press time.

In their opener, on Friday, Beatrice defeated seventh-seeded Crete 10-2 in five innings. Ty Weichel pitched 3.1 innings, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out five and walking none. Owen Reis and Jaxson Blackburn combined to pitch the remainder of the game.

Beatrice had six hits in the game. Trey Henning had a single, two RBI's and a run scored. Nolan Schmale had a single, two RBI's and two runs scored. Weichel and Gage Wolter had a double each while Collin Mangnall and Connor Hamilton had a single each.

Beatrice benefitted from seven walks, one hit batsman and four defensive errors by Crete.

In their second round game on Saturday, Beatrice defeated Hickman 2-1. Henning pitched 4.1 innings, giving up one earned runs on two hits while striking out three and walking one. Wolter pitched two perfect innings, striking out one.

Blackburn had a double, a single, an RBI and a run scored. Josh Buhr had a single and a run scored. Mangnall had a single.

Against top-seeded Plattsmouth on Sunday, Beatrice fell 6-1. The game was tied 1-1 after the first inning, but Plattsmouth scored two runs in the second inning, one run in the third inning and two more runs in the fifth inning to open their 6-1 lead.

Parker Tegtmeier pitched 4.1 innings for Beatrice, giving upo six earned runs on nine hits while striking out three and walking three. Reis pitched 2.2 scoreless innings, giving up three hits.

Beatrice had five hits in the game -- three singles from Weichel and a double and a single from Blackburn.

Exmark is 18-11 entering their elimination game Monday night against Nebraska City.

Tri County tries to reach C4 championship

The Tri County Legion Seniors needed a win late Monday night to reach the C4 Area Tournament Championship hosted by Wymore.

Tri County, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, opened the tournament with a 7-2 win over No. 3 seed Hebron on Friday, but lost to top-seeded Malcolm 12-2 on Sunday.

If Tri County wins their elimination game over third-seeded Hebron Monday night, they would play Malcolm again in the championship on Tuesday at 5 p.m. and would need to beat them twice to advance to Class C State in Rushville.

Adams and Wymore have both been eliminated from the tournament.

In Tri County's win over Hebron on Friday, Dusty Kapke pitched five innings, giving up two earned runs on two hits while striking out three and walking none. Caden Bales pitched two innings, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out one and walking none.

Tri County had six hits in the win. Carter Siems had two doubles and an RBI. Kapke had a double while Pierce Damrow, Cael Washburn and Drew Siems had a single each.

In their loss to top-seeded Malcolm, Bales, Henry Kapke and Cooper Stokebrand all pitched in the game.

Offensively, Kapke had two singles while Pierce Damrow and Tayden Gronemeyer had a single each.

Tri County was 17-7 on the season entering their elimination game Monday night.