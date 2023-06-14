The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors let a game slip away late against Judds Brothers Tuesday night at Christenson Field in Beatrice.

Judds Brothers, a team that consists of players from Lincoln Northeast High School, scored four runs in the sixth inning and seven runs in the seventh inning to pull away for the 13-3 win.

The game was tight before that. Judds Brothers jumped out to a lead in the top of the first. A single and two errors led to the run, making it 1-0 early.

Beatrice had runners at first and second with one out in the bottom of the second, but a double play would end the scoring threat. They left a runner stranded at second in the bottom of the fourth.

A single, a stolen base, an error and a sacrifice fly led to another run for Judds Brothers in the top of the fifth, making it 2-0.

Exmark again left runners stranded at first and second in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Four singles, a walk and an error led to the four runs in the top of the sixth inning for the visitors, extending their lead to 6-0.

Exmark would climb back into the game with three runs in the bottom of the sixth Josh Buhr led off the inning with a single and advanced all the way to third on an error. He scored on Deegan Nelson's RBI single.

After two outs were recorded, Max Reis reached base with a walk. Both Reis and Nelson scored when Wyatt McGinty reached on an error, making it 6-3.

Judds Brothers would then erupt for seven runs in the top of the seventh to extend their lead to 13-3. Beatrice got one runner on base in the bottom of the seventh, but stranded him, making the final score 13-3.

Deegan Nelson pitched five innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out seven and walking two. Gage Wolter and Parker Tegtmeier pitched an inning each.

The Beatrice defense committed eight errors in the game.

Beatrice's offense only managed three hits in the game -- all singles. Jaxson Blackburn, Josh Buhr and Deegan Nelson had a single each.

The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors are now 4-7 on the season. They will play at Lincoln High on Wednesday and at the Millard Sox on Saturday. Their next home game will be June 18 when they host Auburn at 2 p.m.