Exmark Seniors fall at home to Judds Brothers

Exmark had another opportunity to score in the bottom of the fifth. Hamilton led off with a double and Reimer was hit by a pitch to put runners at first and second with nobody out.

After the next two Beatrice hitters struck out, Brody Nelson singled to load the bases with two outs. They were unable to come up with the big hit, though, and the score remained 3-1 after five innings.

Judds Brothers scored two more runs in the sixth inning. A single, a sacrifice bunt, a walk and sacrifice fly led to the first run. Another walk and an RBI single scored the second run, making it 5-1.

Beatrice went down in order in the bottom of the sixth and Judds Brothers would score three more runs in the seventh. There were three walks, a single and a triple in the inning, leading to the runs and extending Judds Brothers' lead to 8-1.

Exmark would go down in order in the bottom of the seventh inning, making the final score 8-1.

Exmark had six hits in the game. Nelson had two singles while Hamilton had a double. Reimer, Mangnall and Caleb Jobman had a single each.

Qwin Zabokrtsky pitched the first five innings, giving up three runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out four and walking three. Austin Burroughs pitched the final two innings.

Exmark falls to 3-6 on the season and they will be in action Thursday night when they host Fairbury at 7 p.m. at Christenson Field. It will be a "senior night" for Zack Zimmerman, who would have been Beatrice's lone senior during the high school spring season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.