Exmark Seniors fall at home to Judds Brothers

The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors jumped out to an early lead against Judds Brothers Tuesday night but they were unable to hold on.
Beatrice took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but their bats went silent after that as Judds Brothers pulled away for an 8-1 win at Christenson Field in Beatrice.
Judds Brothers consists of players from Lincoln Northeast High School.
After Beatrice's lone run in the first inning, Judds Brothers scored two runs in the third inning to take the lead. They then scored one run in the fifth inning, two runs in the sixth inning and three runs in the seventh inning.
Elijah Mangnall got Beatrice's rally started in the first inning with a one out single. He went to second on a ground out and with two outs, Brody Nelson came through with an RBI single to make it 1-0 early.
Both of Judds Brothers' runs in the third inning were unearned. Two walks and a hit batsman loaded the bases with two outs. An error on a ground ball allowed the two runners to score, making it 2-1.
Beatrice had an opportunity to get those runs back in the bottom of the third when Connor Hamilton reached on an error and Will Reimer led singled to lead off the inning. Two straight strikeouts and a ground out ended the rally, though.
Judds Brothers added another run in the top of the fifth inning. Two singles and a hit batsman loaded the bases with one out and a sacrifice fly scored the run.
Exmark had another opportunity to score in the bottom of the fifth. Hamilton led off with a double and Reimer was hit by a pitch to put runners at first and second with nobody out.
After the next two Beatrice hitters struck out, Brody Nelson singled to load the bases with two outs. They were unable to come up with the big hit, though, and the score remained 3-1 after five innings.
Judds Brothers scored two more runs in the sixth inning. A single, a sacrifice bunt, a walk and sacrifice fly led to the first run. Another walk and an RBI single scored the second run, making it 5-1.
Beatrice went down in order in the bottom of the sixth and Judds Brothers would score three more runs in the seventh. There were three walks, a single and a triple in the inning, leading to the runs and extending Judds Brothers' lead to 8-1.
Exmark would go down in order in the bottom of the seventh inning, making the final score 8-1.
Exmark had six hits in the game. Nelson had two singles while Hamilton had a double. Reimer, Mangnall and Caleb Jobman had a single each.
Qwin Zabokrtsky pitched the first five innings, giving up three runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out four and walking three. Austin Burroughs pitched the final two innings.
Exmark falls to 3-6 on the season and they will be in action Thursday night when they host Fairbury at 7 p.m. at Christenson Field. It will be a "senior night" for Zack Zimmerman, who would have been Beatrice's lone senior during the high school spring season.
