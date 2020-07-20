Exmark Seniors fall to Bennington

The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors welcomed the defending Class B state champions Bennington on Saturday.
Exmark dropped both games of a doubleheader. In the first game, they lost 4-0 before falling in the second game 10-2.
In the first game, neither team could muster much offense until Bennington rallied with two outs in the top of the fifth to muster one run. A double and a single led to the run.
Bennington added three more runs in the sixth inning. A walk, a single and a double led to the first two runs. A sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly led to the third run, making it 4-0.
Beatrice loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth after a double by Austin Burroughs and walks to Caleb Jobman and Aiden Russell. They would be unable to get any runs across the plate, though.
Adam Deboer led off the seventh inning with a single, but the next three Beatrice hitters made outs, stranding Deboer at first and ending the game.
Austin Burroughs had a double and a single while Caleb Jobman had two singles. Deboer had one single.
Deboer pitched the first five innings, giving up three earned runs on four hits while striking out five and walking four. Austin Burroughs pitched two innings, giving up one earned run on two hits while walking one.
Bennington jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second game of the doubleheader before Beatrice scored two runs in the bottom of the second to make it 5-2.
Qwin Zabokrtsky got the rally started when he was hit by a pitch. Deboer then singled and both runners advanced on Joe Wallman's sacrifice bunt. Aiden Russell's double brought in both runners, making it 5-2.
Exmark loaded the bases in the third inning, but left all runners stranded. That would be Beatrice's last real scoring threat of the game. Bennington scored a run in the fourth inning, three runs in the fifth inning and one run in the sixth inning to make it 10-2, ending the game due to the run rule.
Beatrice had seven hits in the game, three of which were singles by Austin Burroughs. Aiden Russell had a double and a single and two RBI's. Caleb Jobman had a double while Qwin Zabokrtsky had a single.
Billy Humphrey pitched the first 4.2 innings, giving up eight runs (six earned) on four hits while striking out four and walking seven. Zane Hoffman pitched 1.1 innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on one hit while striking out two and walking two.
Exmark is now 9-13 on the season. They traveled to Nebraska City on Monday. For those results, see Wednesday's Daily Sun. Exmark travels to Auburn on Wednesday before hosting Ashland at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Neapco Juniors split triangular games
The Beatrice Neapco Juniors played in a triangular on Saturday against Hickman and Nebraska City.
They defeated Nebraska City 15-0 before falling to Hickman 12-3.
In the win over Nebraska City, Neapco compiled 18 hits. Colton Belding led the way with a double, two singles, an RBI and three runs scored. Deegan Nelson had a double, two singles and three RBI's.
Max Reis had two singles, an RBI and three runs scored. Jaxson Blackburn had two singles, two RBI's and two runs scored. Luke Feist had two singles, three RBI's and a run scored. Dominik Salazar, Caden Eggert, Parker Tegtmeier, Noah Jobman, Mason Leonard and Dylan Roeder had a single each.
Kai Mayfield pitched all five innings, giving up no runs on two hits while strikin gout 13 and walking one.
In the second game, Hickman scored two runs in the first inning, eight runs in the second inning and two runs in the third inning to build a 12-0 lead. They never looked back on their way to the 12-3 win in five innings.
Beatrice had four hits -- all singles. Deegan Nelson had two hits while Jaxson Blackburn and Caden Eggert had a single each.
Jaxson Blackburn, Luke Feist and Mason Leonard all combined to pitch in the game.
Hickman had five hits in the game, including a triple from Emry Burnley and singles from Carson Baker, Codey Behrends, Dalten Schmidt and Barrett Stone. They benefited from 10 walks, two hit batsman and three Beatrice errors.
Carson Baker pitched 4.2 innings, giving up three runs (none earned) on four hits while striking out four and walking four.
Neapco falls to 9-13 on the season and will be in action at the Ashland/Waverly Tournament starting on Thursday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!