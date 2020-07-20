Exmark Seniors fall to Bennington

Bennington jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second game of the doubleheader before Beatrice scored two runs in the bottom of the second to make it 5-2.

Qwin Zabokrtsky got the rally started when he was hit by a pitch. Deboer then singled and both runners advanced on Joe Wallman's sacrifice bunt. Aiden Russell's double brought in both runners, making it 5-2.

Exmark loaded the bases in the third inning, but left all runners stranded. That would be Beatrice's last real scoring threat of the game. Bennington scored a run in the fourth inning, three runs in the fifth inning and one run in the sixth inning to make it 10-2, ending the game due to the run rule.

Beatrice had seven hits in the game, three of which were singles by Austin Burroughs. Aiden Russell had a double and a single and two RBI's. Caleb Jobman had a double while Qwin Zabokrtsky had a single.

Billy Humphrey pitched the first 4.2 innings, giving up eight runs (six earned) on four hits while striking out four and walking seven. Zane Hoffman pitched 1.1 innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on one hit while striking out two and walking two.