Exmark Seniors fall to Crete

The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors fell to Crete 5-3 Thursday night in Crete.
Exmark lost despite out hitting Crete 10-3 in the game. They led 3-2 entering the seventh inning, but Crete was able to score four runs in the seventh inning to win the game.
Will Reimer had three singles and an RBI in the game while Caleb Jobman had a double, a single and a run scored. Joe Wallman had a double, a single and a run scored and Aiden Russell had a double and a single. Qwin Zabokrtsky had a single and an RBI.
Reimer pitched 5.2 innings, giving up four runs (one earned) on two hits while striking out 11 and walking four. Billy Humphrey pitched one hitless inning, striking out two. Eli Mangnall and Zane Hoffman also pitched in the game.
Exmark is now 9-11 on the season and will be in action again on Saturday when they host Bennington. The first game is slated for 10 a.m. at Christenson Field.
Neapco splits games with Ashland-Greenwood
The Beatrice Neapco Juniors played two games against Ashland-Greenwood on Thursday, winning the first game, but losing in the second game.
In the first game, they beat Ashland Greenwood JV 11-1 in five innings.
They had 10 hits in the game. Noah Jobman had a double, a single, two RBI's and a run scored. Eastin Starlin had two singles, two RBI's and a run scored. Jaxson Blackburn had three singles and a run scored, Max Reis had a double, two RBI's and a run scored and Dylan Roeder had a single and two runs scored.
Parker Tegtmeier pitched all five innings, giving up one unearned run on one hit while striking out four and walking two.
In the second game, they fell to the Ashland-Greenwood C team 2-1.
Neapco managed just three hits in the game. Colton Belding had two singles while Mason Leonard had one single.
Dominik Salazar was the tough-luck losing pitcher, pitching six innings and giving up two runs (one earned) on one hit while striking out eight and walking one.
Neapco is now 8-11 on the season and will travel to Hickman on Saturday for a triangular with Hickman and Nebraska City.
