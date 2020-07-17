Exmark Seniors fall to Crete

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors fell to Crete 5-3 Thursday night in Crete.

Exmark lost despite out hitting Crete 10-3 in the game. They led 3-2 entering the seventh inning, but Crete was able to score four runs in the seventh inning to win the game.

Will Reimer had three singles and an RBI in the game while Caleb Jobman had a double, a single and a run scored. Joe Wallman had a double, a single and a run scored and Aiden Russell had a double and a single. Qwin Zabokrtsky had a single and an RBI.

Reimer pitched 5.2 innings, giving up four runs (one earned) on two hits while striking out 11 and walking four. Billy Humphrey pitched one hitless inning, striking out two. Eli Mangnall and Zane Hoffman also pitched in the game.

Exmark is now 9-11 on the season and will be in action again on Saturday when they host Bennington. The first game is slated for 10 a.m. at Christenson Field.

Neapco splits games with Ashland-Greenwood

The Beatrice Neapco Juniors played two games against Ashland-Greenwood on Thursday, winning the first game, but losing in the second game.

In the first game, they beat Ashland Greenwood JV 11-1 in five innings.