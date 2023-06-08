A four run first inning propelled Fremont to a win over the Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors Wednesday night.

Fremont won the game 4-2 at Christenson Field in Beatrice.

Three singles, a walk and a Beatrice error allowed Fremont to score all four of their runs in the first inning.

Beatrice got one of those runs back in the bottom of the first. With one out, Josh Buhr reached on an error and Connor Hamilton singled. Trey Henning's ground out allowed the run to score, making it 4-1.

Exmark scored another run in the bottom of the second. Collin Mangnall led off with a single and then scored on Max Reis' RBI triple to make it 4-2. Beatrice would be unable to score Reis from third, though.

That would be the last of the scoring as Fremont would hang on to win 4-2.

Deegan Nelson pitched five innings, giving up four runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out eight and walking two. Parker Tegtmeier pitched two innings, giving up no earned runs on one hit while striking out three and walking one.

The Beatrice defense committed five errors in the game.

Offensively, Beatrice had six hits in the game. Connor Hamilton had two singles while Max Reis had a triple. Josh Buhr, Deegan Nelson and Collin Mangnall had a single each.

Exmark also played at Lincoln Pius X on Tuesday and fell 12-2 in five innings.

Offensively, Mangnall had a double and and a single against Pius while Buhr, Gage Wolter and Henning had a single each.

Blackburn, Wyatt McGinty and Luke Hamilton all combined to pitch for Exmark in the game. Beatrice's defense committed five errors.

The Beatrice Exmark Seniors are now 4-6 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday when they host Lincoln Northeast at Christenson Field in Beatrice at 7 p.m.