NEBRASKA CITY -- The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors season came to an end with a loss to Nebraska City Monday in the B1 Area Tournament.

Beatrice lost to the host team 4-0. The game was tied 0-0 through five innings before Nebraska City was able to break through for four runs in the bottom of the sixth.

A single, a walk and a Beatrice error loaded the bases with one out in the decisive bottom of the sixth. Beatrice was one out away from getting out of the inning after a strikeout, but a single and an error allowed two runs to score on the next play, making it 2-0.

Another Beatrice error allowed two more runs to score, making it 4-0.

Beatrice got their lead off hitter on in the top of the seventh, but a double play and a ground out ended the game.

Gage Wolter pitched all six innings for Beatrice, giving up four unearned runs on four hits while striking out six and walking two.

Beatrice's defense committed five errors in the game.

Offensively, Exmark could only muster two hits in the game. Connor Hamilton had a double while Ty Weichel had a single. Beatrice was the victim of 13 strikeouts.

Exmark's season comes to an end after posting an 18-12 record.

Tri County reaches C4 championship

Tri County has reached the championship game of the C4 Area Tournament hosted by Wymore.

In an elimination game Monday night, Tri County defeated Hebron 8-7. They had an 8-2 lead going into the bottom of the sixth before Hebron rallied for five runs to make it 8-7. Tri County held them from there, though, to win the game.

Carter Siems pitched the first five innings, giving up four runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out six and walking two. Braiden Strouf and Dusty Kapke combined to pitch the last two innings.

Offensively, Tri County had four hits in the game. Caden Bales had a single, three RBI's and two run scored. Carter Siems had a double, a single and three runs scored. Drew Siems had a single.

Tri County benefited from five walks and four Hebron errors.

Tri County, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, play top-seeded Malcolm at 5 p.m. Tuesday night and need to beat them twice to win the championship. Tri County previously played Malcolm on Sunday and lost 12-2. For Tuesday's results, see Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.

The winner of the C4 Area Tournament advances to the Class C State Tournament in Rushville.