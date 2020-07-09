Exmark Seniors fall to North Star

LINCOLN -- The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors fell behind early against Lincoln North Start and couldn't recover.
North Star won the game 11-4 Wednesday night at Densmore Field in Lincoln.
Beatrice was down 6-2 after two innings. They managed to get within two after scoring a run in the fourth inning and another run in the fifth inning. North Star scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth, though, to put the game away.
Exmark had just four hits in the game. Austin Burroughs had a double and a run scored while Adam Deboer had a double and an RBI. Connor Hamilton and Will Reimer had a single each.
Adam Deboer, Austin Burroughs, Joe Wallman and Will Reimer all combined to pitch in the game.
Exmark falls to 6-10 on the season. They will be in action again on Sunday when they host Shelby at 3:30 p.m. at Christenson Field.
Neapco Juniors blow out North Star
The Beatrice Neapco Juniors defeated Lincoln North Star 15-5 in six innings Wednesday night at Densmore Field in Lincoln.
Beatrice led the game 8-5 entering the sixth inning when they scored seven runs to extend their lead to 15-5. They held North Star scoreless in the bottom of the sixth, ending the game.
Max Reis had a big game offensively. He had two triples, a single, three RBI's and four runs scored. Colton Belding had three singles, an RBI and two runs scored. Jaxson Blackburn had a double and a single, two RBI's and a run scored. Caden Eggert had a double, a single, an RBI and a run scored.
Deegan Nelson had two singles, three RBI's and a run scored. Eastin Starlin had two singles and a run scored and Dominik Salazar had a double, two RBI's and a run scored.
Nelson pitched 5.2 innings, giving up five runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out eight and walking three. Shelton Crawrford also faced one batter, striking him out.
Neapco hosted Gretna Thursday night. For those results, see Saturday's Daily Sun. They will host a doubleheader with Blair on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Christenson Field in Beatrice. They will then host Shelby on Sunday at 1 p.m.
