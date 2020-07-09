Exmark Seniors fall to North Star

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN -- The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors fell behind early against Lincoln North Start and couldn't recover.

North Star won the game 11-4 Wednesday night at Densmore Field in Lincoln.

Beatrice was down 6-2 after two innings. They managed to get within two after scoring a run in the fourth inning and another run in the fifth inning. North Star scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth, though, to put the game away.

Exmark had just four hits in the game. Austin Burroughs had a double and a run scored while Adam Deboer had a double and an RBI. Connor Hamilton and Will Reimer had a single each.

Adam Deboer, Austin Burroughs, Joe Wallman and Will Reimer all combined to pitch in the game.

Exmark falls to 6-10 on the season. They will be in action again on Sunday when they host Shelby at 3:30 p.m. at Christenson Field.

Neapco Juniors blow out North Star

The Beatrice Neapco Juniors defeated Lincoln North Star 15-5 in six innings Wednesday night at Densmore Field in Lincoln.