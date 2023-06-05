RALSTON -- The Beatrice Exmark Seniors went 2-2 over the weekend at the Rod Stuehm Memorial Tournament in Ralston.

On Friday, Beatrice opened with a 5-2 win over SOS Heating and Cooling. The game only went four innings due to a time limit. Jaxson Blackburn pitched all four innings, giving up two earned runs on two hits while striking out five and walking two.

Trey Henning and Luke Hamilton both had a single and two RBI's each while Max Reis and Connor Hamilton had a single each.

In their second game on Friday, Beatrice defeated Omaha Gross 6-5. The game was tied 5-5 going into the bottom of the seventh. Tucker Timmerman led off with a walk, Max Reis singled and Hamilton was intentionally walked, loading the bases with nobody out.

Omaha Gross was able to get the first out without a run scoring, but Henning came through with a game-winning RBI single.

Henning had three singles in the game while Blackburn had two singles and Timmerman, Reis and Connor Hamilton had a single each.

Henning also pitched 4.1 innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on one hit while striking out seven and walking one. Ty Weichel pitched 2.2 innings, giving up three earned runs on five hits while striking out one and walking three.

On Saturday, Exmark fell to the Millard Sox 13-12.

Josh Buhr had three singles against Millard while Blackburn and Henning had two singles each. Timmerman had a triple while Reis, Connor Hamilton, Gage Wolter, Luke Hamilton and Collin Mangnall had one single each. Parker Tegtmeier, Wyatt McGinty and Max Reis all combined to pitch in the game for Exmark.

In their final game on Sunday, Beatrice fell to tournament champion Elkhorn 7-4.

Beatrice's offense struggled in the game, only managing two hits. Wolter and Mangall had a single each. Beatrice did benefit from eight walks and three Elkhorn defensive errors in the game.

Wolter pitched the first four inning for Beatrice, giving up seven runs (six earned) on seven hits while striking out six and walking two. Owen Reis pitched two innings, giving up no earned runs on two hits while striking out three and walking one.

The Beatrice Exmark Seniors are 4-4 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday when they play at Lincoln Pius X.

Exmark will then play at home against Fremont at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Christenson Field in Beatrice. That game will follow the Beatrice Neapco Juniors' game against Fremont at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.