Exmark Seniors pick up road win

LINCOLN -- The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors picked up a road win over Lincoln Southwest Tuesday night.
Exmark won the game 10-6 at Den Hartog Field in Lincoln.
Southwest scored a run in the first inning and a run in the third inning to take a 2-0 lead, but Exmark answered with two runs in the top of the fourth to tie it.
Connor Hamilton led off the inning with a walk and Aiden Russell walked. A sacrifice bunt attempt was foiled when Hamilton was thrown out at third base, keeping runners at first and second.
Will Reimer then singled to load the bases. One run scored on Eli Mangnall's ground out and Austin Burroughs' RBI single tied the game 2-2.
Southwest scored a run in the bottom of the fourth to regain a 3-2 advantage.
Exmark put together a huge two out rally in the top of the fifth. With two outs and nobody on base, Connor Hamilton singled and then scored on Russell's RBI double to tie the game 3-3.
Joe Wallman's RBI single gave Exmark the lead. Will Reimer then singled and Mangnall walked to load the bases. A balk allowed another runner to score, making it 5-3. Burroughs then walked to reload the bases.
Brody Nelson's two-RBI single extended the lead to 7-3 before the rally finally ended.
A triple and a double allowed Southwest to get one run back in the bottom of the fifth, making it 7-4.
In the top of the sixth, Hamilton was hit by a pitch before Wallman and Reimer both walked, loading the bases with one out. Mangnall's RBI single made it 8-4. A passed ball allowed one more run to score, making it 9-4.
Southwest scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to make it 9-6.
In the top of the seventh, Zane Hoffman was hit by a pitch before Hamilton and Russell both walked to load the bases with one out. Wallman's RBI single made it 10-6.
Southwest went down in order in the bottom of the seventh, making the final score 10-6.
Qwin Zabokrtsky pitched 5.2 innings, giving up six runs (three earned) on 12 hits while striking out six and walking one. Joe Wallman and Will Reimer combined to pitch the final 1.1 innings.
Beatrice's defense committed four errors behind their pitchers.
Exmark had 13 hits in the game. Russell had a double, a single, an RBI and two runs scored. Wallman had two singles, two RBI's and three runs scored. Mangnall had two singles, two RBI's and a run scored. Hamilton had two singles and two runs scored. Burroughs and Reimer had two singles each while Nelson had one single.
Exmark improves to 6-9 on the season. They travel to Lincoln again Wednesday night to face Lincoln North Star. They will then host Shelby at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Christenson Field.
Neapco Juniors fall to Southwest
The Beatrice Neapco Juniors scored three runs in the top of the first, but then gave up nine runs in the bottom of the first and eight runs in the bottom of the second on their way to a 21-3 loss to Lincoln Southwest Tuesday night in Lincoln.
Noah Jobman had a double and three RBI's in the game while Jaxson Blackburn had two singles and a run scored. Luke Feist also had a single and a run scored.
Neapco falls to 4-10 on the season. They also play at Lincoln North Star on Wednesday before hosting Gretna Thursday night at 6 p.m. at Christenson Field in Beatrice.
