Exmark Seniors pick up road win

A triple and a double allowed Southwest to get one run back in the bottom of the fifth, making it 7-4.

In the top of the sixth, Hamilton was hit by a pitch before Wallman and Reimer both walked, loading the bases with one out. Mangnall's RBI single made it 8-4. A passed ball allowed one more run to score, making it 9-4.

Southwest scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to make it 9-6.

In the top of the seventh, Zane Hoffman was hit by a pitch before Hamilton and Russell both walked to load the bases with one out. Wallman's RBI single made it 10-6.

Southwest went down in order in the bottom of the seventh, making the final score 10-6.

Qwin Zabokrtsky pitched 5.2 innings, giving up six runs (three earned) on 12 hits while striking out six and walking one. Joe Wallman and Will Reimer combined to pitch the final 1.1 innings.

Beatrice's defense committed four errors behind their pitchers.