Exmark Seniors pick up third straight win

"Lincoln High's freshman pitcher threw it well, but he just got a little wild after the first few innings and our guys took advantage," Belding said. "He walked a few of our guys and we got some timely hits, but I think that will be a good pitcher in the years to come."

Eli Mangnall got Beatrice's rally started in the third inning when he reached on a walk and went to third on Aiden Russell's single. He eventually scored on a wild pitch to give Exmark a 1-0 lead.

Beatrice's big inning came in the bottom of the fourth. Austin Burroughs led off with a walk before Caleb Jobman walked and Zabokrtsky was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out.

The second out was then recorded, but a two RBI single by Russell extended Beatrice's lead to 3-0. Adam Deboer was then hit by a pitch to re-load the bases.

Will Reimer's two-RBI single down the right field line made it 5-0. A double steal allowed one more run to score, making it 6-0 after four innings.

Lincoln High scored two runs in the sixth to make it 6-2, but Exmark got one of those runs back in the bottom of the sixth. Mangnall singled, stole second and then scored on Deboer's RBI single to make it 7-2.