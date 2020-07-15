Exmark Seniors pick up third straight win

The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors ran their winning streak to three with a 7-2 win over Lincoln High Tuesday night at Christenson Field in Beatrice.
The game was a pitchers dual early, but Beatrice scored a run in the third inning and five runs in the fourth inning to take a 6-0 lead.
Lincoln High managed two runs in the sixth inning, but that would be all the offense they could mount against Exmark starting pitcher Qwin Zabokrtsky.
Overall, Beatrice head coach Chris Belding thought it was a good night.
"We didn't hit it well, but we came up with a few timely hits to score runs," Belding said. "Qwin threw the ball really and overall, I thought the team played pretty well."
Zabokrtsky pitched all seven innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out seven and walking one. He threw about 79 pitches in the game.
"Qwin did a good job of getting ahead of hitters with his fast ball and then kept them off balance with his change up and curve ball," Belding said. "He lost focus in the sixth inning and gave up a few runs, but came back strong in the seventh inning and threw really well."
Beatrice only had five hits in the game, but benefited from four walks and three hit batsman.
"Lincoln High's freshman pitcher threw it well, but he just got a little wild after the first few innings and our guys took advantage," Belding said. "He walked a few of our guys and we got some timely hits, but I think that will be a good pitcher in the years to come."
Eli Mangnall got Beatrice's rally started in the third inning when he reached on a walk and went to third on Aiden Russell's single. He eventually scored on a wild pitch to give Exmark a 1-0 lead.
Beatrice's big inning came in the bottom of the fourth. Austin Burroughs led off with a walk before Caleb Jobman walked and Zabokrtsky was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out.
The second out was then recorded, but a two RBI single by Russell extended Beatrice's lead to 3-0. Adam Deboer was then hit by a pitch to re-load the bases.
Will Reimer's two-RBI single down the right field line made it 5-0. A double steal allowed one more run to score, making it 6-0 after four innings.
Lincoln High scored two runs in the sixth to make it 6-2, but Exmark got one of those runs back in the bottom of the sixth. Mangnall singled, stole second and then scored on Deboer's RBI single to make it 7-2.
Lincoln High managed one base runner in the seventh, but they would strand him, making the final score 7-2.
All five of Beatrice's hits in the game were singles. Russell had two singles, two RBI's and a run scored. Reimer had a single and two RBI's. Mangnall had a single and two runs scored. Deboer had a single, an RBI and a run scored.
Beatrice is now 9-10 on the season and traveled to Falls City Wednesday night. For those results, see Friday's Daily Sun. They travel to Crete on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.
Belding said he's happy with the progress his team has made against a tough schedule.
"We've played a lot of Class A teams, but the guys are starting to figure out that we can play with those teams," Belding said. "We broke through with a good win against Lincoln Southwest and have been playing well since then. I'm really happy with our pitching and our hitting is coming around. It had been about a year since we've seen live pitching, but now I think we are getting back into the swing of things."
