Exmark Seniors play in annual Mike Peterson Tourney

LINCOLN -- The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors played in the annual Mike Peterson Tournament over the weekend in Lincoln and picked up one win.

Beatrice won their final game of the tournament on Friday over Sioux Falls 10-5. Sioux Falls scored three runs in the top of the first, but Beatrice answered with three runs of their own in the bottom of the first.

With one out, Austin Burroughs and Adam Deboer both singled and Caleb Jobman was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Noah Jobman's two RBI single made it 3-2.

Aiden Russell then singled to re-load the bases and Colton Belding walked, forcing in the tying run.

Beatrice scored two more runs in the bottom of the second. Dylan Roeder, Jaxson Blackburn and Adam Deboer all singled to load the bases with one out. Caleb Jobman was then hit by a pitch, forcing a run in. Noah Jobman then grounded into a double play, but a run was able to score, making it 5-3.

Beatrice would tack on five more runs in the fourth inning. Blackburn, Deboer and Caleb Jobman all singled to load the bases with one out. Noah Jobman's RBI single made it 6-3. Russell's two-RBI double made it 8-3.

Belding then walked to load the bases. Passed balls allowed two more runs to score, making it 10-3.

Sioux Falls scored two runs in the top of the seventh, but it wouldn't be enough as Beatrice held on for the 10-5 win.

Qwin Zabortsky pitched 5.2 innings, giving up three earned runs on seven hits while striking out 10 and walking two. Roeder pitched 1.1 innings, giving up two earned runs on two hits while striking out two and walking three.

Deboer had four singles in the game while Russell had a double and a single and Blackburn and Noah Jobman had two singles each. Burroughs, Caleb Jobman and Trey Henning had a single each.

Prior to their win over Sioux Falls, Beatrice played Judds Brothers earlier on Friday and fell 6-5. Deboer pitched five innings, giving up six runs (three earned) on seven hits while striking out four and walking two.

Blackburn, Burroughs, Russell, Belding, Henning and Roeder all had a single each in the game.

The team had two games on Thursday. They lost to Pinnacle Bank LSW 8-1 and lost to Omaha Skutt 4-0.

Against Omaha Skutt, Burroughs pitched six innings, giving up four runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out four and walking one. Russell had a double in the game while Belding had a single.

Against Lincoln Southwest, Parker Tegtmeier pitched six innings, giving up five runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out five and walking three. Blackburn pitched one inning.

Burroughs had two singles in the game while Blackburn, Reis and Noah Jobman had a single each.

The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors are 4-9-1 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to Densmore Field in Lincoln to play Lincoln Northeast. They will host Lincoln High on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Christenson Field.

