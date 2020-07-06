Exmark Seniors rally to beat Fairbury

In the bottom of the second, Beatrice loaded the bases with one out after a single by Connor Hamilton and walks to Jobman and Russell.

Reimer then grounded into a fielder's choice, which allowed one run to score. Deboer then reached on an error, which allowed two more runs to score, making it 6-4. That would be the last of the scoring until Beatrice's 10 run fifth inning.

Beatrice had nine hits in the game. Reimer had a triple, a single, an RBI and four runs scored. Deboer had a double, a single, two RBI's and a run scored. Nelson had two singles, two RBI's and a run scored. Jobman had a single, three RBI's and a run scored. Burroughs and Hamilton had a single each.

Billy Humphrey pitched the first inning for Beatrice. Joe Nelson pitched the next four innings, giving up no earned runs on one hit while striking out three and walking none.

Fairbury had five hits in the game. Carson York had two singles and two runs scored while Kope Sawin and Brodey Kroll had a double each. Bret Cole had a single.

Ethan Smith, Bret Kole and Brody Kroll all combined to pitch in the game for Fairbury.

The Exmark Seniors also played a triangular against the Plattsmouth Juniors and Seniors. They defeated the Juniors 4-1 before falling to the Seniors 11-3.