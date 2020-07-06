Exmark Seniors rally to beat Fairbury

The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors rallied for 10 runs in the fifth inning Friday night to beat Fairbury.
Beatrice won the game 14-6 at Christenson Field in Beatrice. They trailed 6-4 entering the decisive fifth inning.
Will Reimer led off the inning with a triple and then scored when Adam Deboer reached on an error. After a single by Brody Nelson, the tying run would cross the plate on a passed ball.
Austin Burroughs, Zane Hoffman, Connor Hamilton and Qwin Zabokrtsky all both reached base via walks and two runs came into score during that sequence. Caleb Jobman's RBI single would score three more runs to make it 11-6.
Aiden Russell was then hit by a pitch, Reimer walked and Adam Deboer knocked in another run with an RBI single. Nelson's two-RBI single made it 14-6 and enforced the run rule.
Prior to the fifth inning, Beatrice fell behind early when Fairbury scored four runs in the first inning. Two walks, an error, a single and two doubles led to the four runs for Fairbury.
Exmark got one of those runs back in the bottom of the first. Reimer led off with a single and Deboer doubles to put runners at first and third. A sacrifice fly by Burroughs brought in a run to make it 4-1.
Fairbury scored two more runs in the second inning. A single, three walks, a wild pitch and a fielder's choice led to thte two runs, making it 6-1.
In the bottom of the second, Beatrice loaded the bases with one out after a single by Connor Hamilton and walks to Jobman and Russell.
Reimer then grounded into a fielder's choice, which allowed one run to score. Deboer then reached on an error, which allowed two more runs to score, making it 6-4. That would be the last of the scoring until Beatrice's 10 run fifth inning.
Beatrice had nine hits in the game. Reimer had a triple, a single, an RBI and four runs scored. Deboer had a double, a single, two RBI's and a run scored. Nelson had two singles, two RBI's and a run scored. Jobman had a single, three RBI's and a run scored. Burroughs and Hamilton had a single each.
Billy Humphrey pitched the first inning for Beatrice. Joe Nelson pitched the next four innings, giving up no earned runs on one hit while striking out three and walking none.
Fairbury had five hits in the game. Carson York had two singles and two runs scored while Kope Sawin and Brodey Kroll had a double each. Bret Cole had a single.
Ethan Smith, Bret Kole and Brody Kroll all combined to pitch in the game for Fairbury.
The Exmark Seniors also played a triangular against the Plattsmouth Juniors and Seniors. They defeated the Juniors 4-1 before falling to the Seniors 11-3.
In the win over the Juniors, Brody Nelson had three singles, an RBI and a run scored. Burroughs had two singles and two runs scored. Jobman, Qwin Zabokrtsky and Hamilton had a single each.
Eli Mangnall pitched four innings, giving up no runs on four hits while striking out three and walking four. Zane Hoffman pitched two innings, giving up one run (not earned) on two hits while striking out one and walking two. Qwin Zabokrtsky pitched a perfect seventh inning.
In the 11-3 loss to the Plattsmouth Seniors, Beatrice managed 12 hits in the game -- all singles. Burroughs, Jobman, Wallman and Mangnall all had two singles each while Reimer, Hamilton, Deboer and Russell had a single each.
Deboer and Burroughs combined to pitch the game for the Exmark Seniors.
Beatrice is now 5-8 on the season. They have road games at Omaha Central Monday, Lincoln Southwest on Tuesday and Lincoln North Star on Wednesday. They will be home again on Sunday when they host Shelby at 3:30 p.m.
